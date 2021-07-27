Hypoport H1 EBIT of EUR 22 Million Tops Estimates of EUR 21 Million
(PLX AI) – Hypoport half year EBIT EUR 22 million vs. estimate EUR 21 million.H1 revenue EUR 213 million, up 12%
