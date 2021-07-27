checkAd

Hypoport H1 EBIT of EUR 22 Million Tops Estimates of EUR 21 Million

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 19:10  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hypoport half year EBIT EUR 22 million vs. estimate EUR 21 million.H1 revenue EUR 213 million, up 12%

  • (PLX AI) – Hypoport half year EBIT EUR 22 million vs. estimate EUR 21 million.
  • H1 revenue EUR 213 million, up 12%
HYPOPORT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hypoport H1 EBIT of EUR 22 Million Tops Estimates of EUR 21 Million (PLX AI) – Hypoport half year EBIT EUR 22 million vs. estimate EUR 21 million.H1 revenue EUR 213 million, up 12%

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Tesla Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by Almost 50%
Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"
Worldline Half Year Net Income EUR 102 Million
Credit Suisse Names Wildermuth Chief Risk Officer
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Randstad Q2 Revenue Better Than Consensus; Net Income Misses
KPN Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Mobile Service Returns to Growth
Kion Raises Outlook After Better Than Expected First Half
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Cembra Keeps Mid-Term Targets Unchanged after 5% Revenue Decline
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:31 UhrHypoport steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktienkurs fällt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19:09 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport mit Umsatzwachstum von 18% in Q2 2021 auf 105 Mio. Euro und einem EBIT-Anstieg von 49% auf 10 Mio. Euro (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
19:09 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport mit Umsatzwachstum von 18% in Q2 2021 auf 105 Mio. Euro und einem EBIT-Anstieg von 49% auf 10 Mio. Euro
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19:09 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport increases revenue by 18 per cent in Q2 2021 to €105 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 49 per cent to €10 million for Q2 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20.07.21BERENBERG stuft HYPOPORT AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
19.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 19.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Sorgen lasten schwer auf dem Dax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Hypoport auf 'Buy' - Ziel 535 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
19.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft HYPOPORT AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
19.07.21ROUNDUP/Hypoport: Wachstum bei Europace schwächt sich ab - Aktie legt dennoch zu
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten