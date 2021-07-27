Landis+Gyr Wins Tender Award by Belgian Fluvius to Supply Smart Meters and Related Services

Fluvius acts as a central purchasing agent for the country's main energy distribution companies Resa and Ores in Wallonia, and Sibelga in Brussels. Fluvius completed the framework contract award procedure for the supply of new types of intelligent electricity and gas meters and related services, namely Metering as a Service and IoT Connectivity as a Service. Landis+Gyr's solution enables meter readings and control of the meters in conjunction with the relevant network operators.

CHAM, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr NV (Belgium), a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), has been awarded a tender to supply 2.5 million E360 residential smart electricity meters and 1 million residential smart gas meters by Belgian Fluvius System Operator cv. This award constitutes an allocation of 50% of the tendered smart meter volume with installations starting in 2023. Landis+Gyr NV will also provide 15 years of Metering as a Service as well as IoT connectivity as a Service. The terms of the agreement are yet to be finalized.

The period during which smart energy meters can be purchased will run until 2034 and offers Fluvius the opportunity to purchase additional meter types and data services in the future.

"A swift and professional roll-out of smart meters in Belgium will be key in our country's long term energy transition strategy. The smart meters are crucial tools for citizens, companies, governments, and grid operators alike. We are glad that Landis+Gyr will become one of our two main partners in fulfilling this important task," said Raf Bellers, Director Supply Chain at Fluvius.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Fluvius, Resa, Ores and Sibelga, which we have built over several decades. With this new project, we will help them further upgrade their metering infrastructure and provide business relevant managed services," said Stephan Vandecasteele, Regional Manager Belgium / Luxembourg at Landis+Gyr. "This cooperation supports Belgium's energy transition efforts by empowering end consumers to gain detailed insights into their energy consumption and injection, while at the same time enabling utilities to operate more efficiently."

