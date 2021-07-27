Accenture to Acquire HRC Retail Advisory to Expand Retail Strategy Capabilities

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire HRC Retail Advisory, a retail-focused strategy consultancy with critical in-demand skills and solutions to help clients across the retail value chain — from customer-centric merchandising and omnichannel capabilities to the evolving store footprint and creating high-performance organizations. HRC Retail Advisory’s team of more than 30 people across North America will join Accenture’s Retail Strategy group, expanding its capabilities for helping clients leverage the power of technology to transform their businesses. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“With new consumer habits that formed in the last year enduring into the foreseeable future, retailers need to be able to think fast and make decisions with insight,” said Jill Standish, Accenture senior managing director and global retail industry group lead. “The addition of HRC Retail Advisory will further strengthen our retail strategy and consulting services, which combine deep industry expertise, advanced analytics capabilities and human-centered approaches to enable 360° value creation for our clients.”