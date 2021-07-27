100-day countdown begins for the fourth CIIE (FOTO)
Shanghai, China (ots) - The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the
world's largest import-themed expo, will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10,
organizers announced during a briefing to mark the 100-day countdown to the
event on July 26.
The 4th CIIE will consist of a business exhibition, a country exhibition, the
Hongqiao International Economic Forum, and a host of other activities. All
preparations are well underway, said an official of the CIIE Bureau.
This year's expo will feature six business exhibition areas - food and
agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industry and information
technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, as well
as trade in services.To date, the planned 360,000 square meters of exhibition
areas have been booked, and the focus has now shifted to recruiting purchasers
and organizing the exhibition.The official said that this year's CIIE will see
more participation from Global 500 companies and industrial leaders compared to
last year. Over 80 percent of Global 500 companies and industrial leaders that
attended the third expo will again take part in this year's edition. More than
30 new Global 500 companies and industrial leaders will make their debuts.
Agencies from Japan, Denmark, Poland and New Zealand have booked larger
exhibition areas compared to last year and they have also announced that more of
their small and medium-sized companies will attend the event.
A large number of new products, technologies and services will make their world
or China debut, according to a preliminary survey.
New sections for low-carbon energy and environmental protection technology,
biological medicine, smart transportation and intelligent and household
appliances will be added to this year's business exhibition areas. Special
sections for incubating companies will also be set up in the Intelligent
Industry and Information Technology, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products
and Automobile exhibition areas to connect foreign innovation resources with the
Chinese market.
A special section that showcases featured products from Central and Eastern
European countries will also be added to this year's expo.
In line with efforts to elevate the level of professionalism of the expo, more
measures have been taken to invite professional visitors and more play has been
given to the exhibitor alliance and specialized committees.
The country exhibition will invite countries to showcase their national image
and present their trade and investment advantages on the official website of the
CIIE ( https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/ ) through VR and 3D modeling technologies.To
date, over 50 countries have confirmed their participation in the country
exhibition.This year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum will be centered on
global economic cooperation, and will include a main forum and several
subforums.Topics to be discussed at the forum will cover global governance,
climate change and trade, and digital economy.
The official has also pledged to offer better services related to dining, expo
entry, logistics, transportation and information sharing during the 4th CIIE. He
stressed that strict epidemic prevention and control measures will be
implemented to ensure safety.
Contact:
Nie Qingxin
Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140429/4979654
OTS: CIIE
