Industry-Renowned Wealth Team Joins Old National to Lead Investment Management and High-Net-Worth Services

The executive trio spent the past decade overseeing Abbot Downing, a Wells Fargo business centered on ultra-high-net-worth clients, which Steiner spearheaded and led since its inception in 2011. From 2011 to 2020, Abbot Downing grew from $26 billion in assets under management to $48 billion.

Old National Bank (ONB) is thrilled to announce the hiring of three executives who will lead the Wealth Group’s Investment Management and High-Net-Worth services, including portfolio management, investment research, HNW advisory and institutional wealth management services. Jim Steiner, Joe Colianni and Eric Holman will lead Wealth Management practices aimed at providing a truly customized, personalized and intimate client service relationship driven by a holistic suite of services.

“The addition of this dynamic team is a crucial milestone in Old National’s vision to build and expand upon the strong foundation of our Wealth Management services. Clients will experience a refined, holistic and consultative approach to how we help them manage their financial needs and aspirations. This includes financial planning, investment management, trust and estate services, and private banking,” said Chady AlAhmar, Old National’s Wealth CEO. “We are ecstatic to welcome these proven leaders to our team and eager to further develop a platform that enables them to continue to do what they do best – delight and exceed the expectations of clients.”

“Three of the very best in wealth management are joining our organization as a team. It isn’t every day you can say that,” added Old National’s Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “As we look to expand our High-Net-Worth and institutional services with these experts at the helm, I’m confident we will be able to bring the intimate, highly customized approach to wealth management that defined Abbot Downing to an even broader group of individuals and businesses.”

The addition of Steiner, Colianni and Holman signals a geographic expansion of Old National’s approach to Wealth Management. Steiner and Colianni will spend a significant amount of time operating out of a recently established Scottsdale, Arizona office to better serve the growing number of clients in that area.

Jim Steiner will become the Chief Investment Officer and President of a to-be-established RIA, reporting directly to AlAhmar. Steiner integrated Lowry Hill Investment Advisors and Wells Fargo Family Wealth in 2011 to create Abbot Downing and served as President of Abbot Downing through 2020. With 23 years of investment and wealth management experience, he will lead Old National’s investment strategy and wealth management services for businesses and nonprofits and oversee team members who support client asset portfolios.