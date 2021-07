Metro Sees Lower Sales Decline for 2021 After Strong Horeca Business Development Autor: PLX AI | 27.07.2021, 19:25 | 28 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 19:25 | (PLX AI) – Metro Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 310 million.Metro now expects Sales decline by approximately -0.5% to -3.5% vs. previous year, up from -3% to -6% previouslyMetro now expects EBITDA adjusted development of 50 million EUR to -75 million EUR … (PLX AI) – Metro Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 310 million.Metro now expects Sales decline by approximately -0.5% to -3.5% vs. previous year, up from -3% to -6% previouslyMetro now expects EBITDA adjusted development of 50 million EUR to -75 million EUR … (PLX AI) – Metro Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 310 million.

Metro now expects Sales decline by approximately -0.5% to -3.5% vs. previous year, up from -3% to -6% previously

Metro now expects EBITDA adjusted development of +50 million EUR to -75 million EUR to previous year, up from minus EUR 175 million to minus EUR 50 million development

The currency adjusted sales to Horeca customers grew by 57% in Q3 2020/21, exceeded the pre-pandemic level for the first time in June and continued to develop positively in July

Positive sales developments are expected in the segments Russia, Eastern Europe and Asia METRO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

METRO Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer