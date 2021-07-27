Harris Williams Advises Worldwide Express, LLC on its Sale to CVC Capital Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Worldwide Express, LLC (Worldwide Express), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont), on its sale to CVC Capital Partners (CVC). Worldwide Express is a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services. CVC will merge Worldwide Express with GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC (GlobalTranz), another leading non-asset based provider of 3PL solutions. The combination is sponsored by a consortium led by CVC and GlobalTranz’s current lead investors, Providence Equity Partners (Providence) and PSG. Ridgemont, Worldwide Express management and GlobalTranz management will also retain significant stakes in the combined entity. The transaction was led by Jason Bass, Frank Mountcastle, Jeff Burkett, Jeff Kidd, Nick Petrick and Justin Icardo of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“With a compelling suite of 3PL solutions, from parcel to less-than-truckload, as well as managed transportation, the combined Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz platform will serve a wide range of customers, from small- to medium-sized businesses to global enterprises,” said Jason Bass, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to supporting the combined company in the years to come.”

“We are very proud to have worked with both of these great companies multiple times. This transaction is yet another example of the strong interest that our sector continues to generate from the investment community,” added Frank Mountcastle, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“We have a longstanding, trusted relationship with Harris Williams. Their team’s familiarity with our business model and culture, along with their unmatched 3PL sector transaction experience, made them uniquely qualified to once again serve as our lead advisor. Their guidance through the major milestones in our company’s history has been invaluable,” added Tom Madine, chief executive officer of Worldwide Express.

Worldwide Express is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 92,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions around the world. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $2 billion through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, Worldwide Express, combined with Unishippers Global Logistics, LLC, is the second largest privately held freight brokerage company in the country. As the largest authorized UPS non-retail reseller in the U.S., the company is a local partner for the global supply chains of small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of over 65 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs.