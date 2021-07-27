checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Worldwide Express, LLC on its Sale to CVC Capital Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 19:36  |  30   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Worldwide Express, LLC (Worldwide Express), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont), on its sale to CVC Capital Partners (CVC). Worldwide Express is a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services. CVC will merge Worldwide Express with GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC (GlobalTranz), another leading non-asset based provider of 3PL solutions. The combination is sponsored by a consortium led by CVC and GlobalTranz’s current lead investors, Providence Equity Partners (Providence) and PSG. Ridgemont, Worldwide Express management and GlobalTranz management will also retain significant stakes in the combined entity. The transaction was led by Jason Bass, Frank Mountcastle, Jeff Burkett, Jeff Kidd, Nick Petrick and Justin Icardo of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“With a compelling suite of 3PL solutions, from parcel to less-than-truckload, as well as managed transportation, the combined Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz platform will serve a wide range of customers, from small- to medium-sized businesses to global enterprises,” said Jason Bass, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to supporting the combined company in the years to come.”

“We are very proud to have worked with both of these great companies multiple times. This transaction is yet another example of the strong interest that our sector continues to generate from the investment community,” added Frank Mountcastle, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“We have a longstanding, trusted relationship with Harris Williams. Their team’s familiarity with our business model and culture, along with their unmatched 3PL sector transaction experience, made them uniquely qualified to once again serve as our lead advisor. Their guidance through the major milestones in our company’s history has been invaluable,” added Tom Madine, chief executive officer of Worldwide Express.

Worldwide Express is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 92,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping solutions around the world. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $2 billion through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, Worldwide Express, combined with Unishippers Global Logistics, LLC, is the second largest privately held freight brokerage company in the country. As the largest authorized UPS non-retail reseller in the U.S., the company is a local partner for the global supply chains of small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of over 65 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs.

Seite 1 von 3


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Worldwide Express, LLC on its Sale to CVC Capital Partners Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Worldwide Express, LLC (Worldwide Express), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont), on its sale to CVC Capital Partners …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
XPeng P7 Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in China’s Latest C-NCAP Safety Test
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Harris Williams Advises Pamplona Capital Management on its Pending Sale of BakeMark USA, LLC to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Harris Williams Advises ATI Industrial Automation on its Pending Sale to Novanta Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Harris Williams Advises Resource Label Group, LLC on its Sale to Ares Management Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Harris Williams Advises Neighborly on its Pending Sale to KKR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Harris Williams Advises Tachyon Communication Services on its Sale to NextEdge, a Bow River Capital Portfolio Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Harris Williams Advises ArchKey Solutions on its Significant Investment from One Rock Capital Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Harris Williams Advises Artera Services, LLC on its Acquisition of Feeney Utility Services Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten