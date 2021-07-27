Nasdaq, Inc. Prices €615 Million Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it priced a public offering of €615 million aggregate principal amount of 0.900% senior notes due 2033 (the “Offering”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with available cash balances, to refinance its existing 1.75% Senior Notes due 2023. The Offering is expected to close on July 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Merrill Lynch International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Mizuho International plc, Nordea Bank Abp, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited will act as joint book-running managers for the Offering. ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, CastleOak Securities, L.P. and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Offering.