ALABAMA SENATOR DIAL JOINS FOMO’S ADVISORY BOARD; OP-ED PUBLISHED ON BEATING COVID’S DELTA VARIANT

Senator Dial said, "I am pleased to join the FOMO CORP. Advisory Board and see tremendous potential in the synergy between SOS and Purge Virus to disinfect and improve indoor air as a means to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Advanced technology can help schools open as well as businesses across Alabama, the U.S., and countries around the world that do not have access to vaccines."

Chicago IL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that Retired Senator Gerald Dial (R: Alabama 13th District) has joined FOMO’s Advisory Board. Senator Dial was the Chair of the Senate Health Committee and is a member of the Advisory Board of Safely Opening Schools (“SOS”; https://safelyopeningschools.com/ ), a strategic partner of FOMO’s wholly owned subsidiary Purge Virus, LLC (“PV”; being rebranded “IAQ Technologies”; https://purgevirus.com/ ). PV and SOS are focusing on southern states such as Alabama as well as a broader array of markets in order to help mitigate the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant.

The following Op-Ed, co-authored by Senator Dial and Charlie Szoradi, Chief Technology Officer of PV, highlights the Delta variant problem, recommends a solution to the spread of the strain, and outlines the effective results that will come if those recommendations are followed:

Beating the COVID-19 Delta Variant with Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”)

Problem

On July 20, 2021, CNBC reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that the Delta variant now accounts for 83% of all sequenced COVID cases in the U.S. “This is a dramatic increase up from 50%, the week of July 3rd,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Senate hearing.

According to Yale Medicine, the COVID-19 Delta variant is more contagious than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. While research has shown that vaccinated people are typically protected from Delta, COVID-19 has demonstrated tenacity in its mutations. Future variants may breakthrough the vaccine protection. According to the Mayo Clinic, herd immunity is achieved at 70% of population. Without reaching the target 70% combined infection and vaccination to reach herd immunity, we are giving COVID-19 more time to mutate, which puts both vaccinated and unvaccinated people at risk.