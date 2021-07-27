XcelPlus International completes $1 million seed funding round, adds Ford Seeman to Board of Directors

The bulk of the funding has been used to restructure the company, acquire intellectual property, and to complete the design of our 50-ton-per-day plasma gasifier reactor.

“Closing this funding round has enabled us to make great strides toward the full recovery of XcelPlus,” stated Charles Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of XcelPlus International. “We have full confidence that we are now structured for completion of our next funding round. From there, we have every expectation that XcelPlus will be quickly catapulted to the forefront of the plasma gasification industry as we produce energy that cleans instead of mere clean energy.”

Ford Seeman brings a decorated career as an environmentally focused businessman to the XcelPlus International Board of Directors. He is the founder and president of Forest Founders , an organization dedicated to the negation of carbon-based environmental damage through the corporately sponsored planting of trees. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Forest Founder Rewards, a marketing company focused on leveraging consumerism to rehabilitate the environment through the creation of environmental incentives.

“We are thrilled to be adding a businessperson of Ford Seeman’s caliber to the XcelPlus Board of Directors,” added Robinson. “Ford has a clear understanding of our desire to scale rapidly so that the benefit of our plasma gasification technology is felt planetwide. He shares our vision of employing revolutionary technological solutions to improve the environment and enhance the quality of life enjoyed by people all across the globe.”

Seeman, an angel investor in several green companies, experienced several years of success as a Wall Street broker prior to embarking upon environmentally conscious business interests. In addition, he sits on the advisory boards of several companies specializing in the social impact sector.

“Those in the industry have been watching and admiring XcelPlus International for years as they’ve built a great reputation for innovation, solely focused on developing technologies in alternative energy,” said Seeman. “To now have the opportunity to join this team of environmentally conscious individuals is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to helping the company drive the next phase of growth as we work to deliver XcelPlus International gasifiers to customers on an international scale.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will,” “can,” “moving,” “toward,” “escalate,” “complete,” “expect,” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding or relating to the recovery of Xcelplus, future funding prospects, our position in the plasma gasification industry, the growth of the company, income potential, demand for our products and services, the acquisition of new technologies, the progress and ultimate success of our initiatives and programs, the effect of our programs on our productivity, our ability to bring products, services and technologies to market and the ultimate success in the marketplace of such products, services and technologies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.