checkAd

XcelPlus International completes $1 million seed funding round, adds Ford Seeman to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 20:06  |  21   |   |   

Reno, NV, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPI) announced today that it has received $1,050,000 in seed round funding and appointed Ford Seeman to the company’s Board of Directors.

The bulk of the funding has been used to restructure the company, acquire intellectual property, and to complete the design of our 50-ton-per-day plasma gasifier reactor.

“Closing this funding round has enabled us to make great strides toward the full recovery of XcelPlus,” stated Charles Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of XcelPlus International. “We have full confidence that we are now structured for completion of our next funding round. From there, we have every expectation that XcelPlus will be quickly catapulted to the forefront of the plasma gasification industry as we produce energy that cleans instead of mere clean energy.”

Ford Seeman brings a decorated career as an environmentally focused businessman to the XcelPlus International Board of Directors. He is the founder and president of Forest Founders, an organization dedicated to the negation of carbon-based environmental damage through the corporately sponsored planting of trees. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Forest Founder Rewards, a marketing company focused on leveraging consumerism to rehabilitate the environment through the creation of environmental incentives.

“We are thrilled to be adding a businessperson of Ford Seeman’s caliber to the XcelPlus Board of Directors,” added Robinson. “Ford has a clear understanding of our desire to scale rapidly so that the benefit of our plasma gasification technology is felt planetwide. He shares our vision of employing revolutionary technological solutions to improve the environment and enhance the quality of life enjoyed by people all across the globe.”

Seeman, an angel investor in several green companies, experienced several years of success as a Wall Street broker prior to embarking upon environmentally conscious business interests.  In addition, he sits on the advisory boards of several companies specializing in the social impact sector.

“Those in the industry have been watching and admiring XcelPlus International for years as they’ve built a great reputation for innovation, solely focused on developing technologies in alternative energy,” said Seeman. “To now have the opportunity to join this team of environmentally conscious individuals is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to helping the company drive the next phase of growth as we work to deliver XcelPlus International gasifiers to customers on an international scale.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words such as  “will,” “can,” “moving,” “toward,” “escalate,” “complete,” “expect,” and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding or relating to the recovery of Xcelplus, future funding prospects, our position in the plasma gasification industry, the growth of the company, income potential, demand for our products and services, the acquisition of new technologies, the progress and ultimate success of our initiatives and programs, the effect of our programs on our productivity, our ability to bring products, services and technologies to market and the ultimate success in the marketplace of such products, services and technologies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Contact: Ian Douglass
Chief Communications Officer
info@xcelplusint.com
346-348-4034





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XcelPlus International completes $1 million seed funding round, adds Ford Seeman to Board of Directors Reno, NV, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPI) announced today that it has received $1,050,000 in seed round funding and appointed Ford Seeman to the company’s Board of Directors. The bulk of the funding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board