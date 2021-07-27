checkAd

Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 20:20  |  31   |   |   

The donations are part of The Bank's CARE Forward campaign.MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust continued its commitment to the communities it serves by donating more than $32,470 to 23non-profit organizations …

The donations are part of The Bank's CARE Forward campaign.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust continued its commitment to the communities it serves by donating more than $32,470 to 23non-profit organizations throughout its footprint in the second quarter of 2021, through its CARE Forward program.

CARE Forward, which runs through the end of the year, donates $10 to local non-profit organizations across the branch footprint, for each business and personal checking account opened.

"Through our CARE Forward program, we are able to support both the communities and the people who live in the areas we serve," CARE Forward Program Manager Kim Simon said. "We are able to give back, helping these 23 non-profits carry out their missions of enriching the lives of our neighbors."

The theme for the second quarter was Action: take action in your community.

"CARE Forward is our way of living our brand promise - to enrich lives and enable communities," Chief Retail Banking Officer Tami Buttrey said. "We are thrilled to support these local non-profit organizations financially and through the service of many teammates engaged in volunteer services."

The non-profits selected have a wide array of missions, but all have the same goal, to improve the lives of the people living and working in the communities they support.

Some of the non-profit organizations include:

Everhart Primary Healthcare

Located in Cana, Va., Everhart Primary Healthcare supports its community by offering the community quality healthcare at an affordable price, in a medically underserved area.

"We offer health care services for the management of stable chronic illnesses, treatment of acute minor illnesses, wellness examinations/physicals, health education, health promotion and disease prevention," Carole Everhart, DNP, FNP-BC said. "We offer health care services to all regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual preference, religion, financial status, or place of residence. We do not file insurance, Medicare or Medicaid for our services.

"We will always accept anyone who needs our help but we are not a free health care or urgent care facility."

Everhart said that while they appreciate all donations, they have acquired land and plan to use the donations from Carter Bank & Trust to help build a new facility, to provide enhanced services to their clients.

Everhart also offered a wellness tip for anyone looking to improve their quality of life.

"As stress is a major contributor to many chronic and acute health issues, my tip s to look for positives in each situation, take 10 minutes each day for yourself," she said. "If you don't take care of yourself, you cannot help others."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2 The donations are part of The Bank's CARE Forward campaign.MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust continued its commitment to the communities it serves by donating more than $32,470 to 23non-profit organizations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British ...
Lexaria Receives US$3,817,643 From Warrant Exercises
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Trading Update
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services