Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2

CARE Forward, which runs through the end of the year, donates $10 to local non-profit organizations across the branch footprint, for each business and personal checking account opened.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust continued its commitment to the communities it serves by donating more than $32,470 to 23non-profit organizations throughout its footprint in the second quarter of 2021, through its CARE Forward program.

"Through our CARE Forward program, we are able to support both the communities and the people who live in the areas we serve," CARE Forward Program Manager Kim Simon said. "We are able to give back, helping these 23 non-profits carry out their missions of enriching the lives of our neighbors."

The theme for the second quarter was Action: take action in your community.

"CARE Forward is our way of living our brand promise - to enrich lives and enable communities," Chief Retail Banking Officer Tami Buttrey said. "We are thrilled to support these local non-profit organizations financially and through the service of many teammates engaged in volunteer services."

The non-profits selected have a wide array of missions, but all have the same goal, to improve the lives of the people living and working in the communities they support.

Some of the non-profit organizations include:

Everhart Primary Healthcare

Located in Cana, Va., Everhart Primary Healthcare supports its community by offering the community quality healthcare at an affordable price, in a medically underserved area.

"We offer health care services for the management of stable chronic illnesses, treatment of acute minor illnesses, wellness examinations/physicals, health education, health promotion and disease prevention," Carole Everhart, DNP, FNP-BC said. "We offer health care services to all regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual preference, religion, financial status, or place of residence. We do not file insurance, Medicare or Medicaid for our services.

"We will always accept anyone who needs our help but we are not a free health care or urgent care facility."

Everhart said that while they appreciate all donations, they have acquired land and plan to use the donations from Carter Bank & Trust to help build a new facility, to provide enhanced services to their clients.

Everhart also offered a wellness tip for anyone looking to improve their quality of life.

"As stress is a major contributor to many chronic and acute health issues, my tip s to look for positives in each situation, take 10 minutes each day for yourself," she said. "If you don't take care of yourself, you cannot help others."