FOX News Channel Reigns as Top-Rated Network in Both Total Day and Primetime Viewers in All of Basic Cable in July

FOX News Channel (FNC) completed the month of July as the most-watched network in all of basic cable, sweeping the competition in total day and primetime total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. Between 8-11 PM/ET, FNC delivered 2.1 million viewers, 333,000 in the 25-54 demographic, and 199,000 with A18-49. In total day, FNC garnered 1.2 million viewers, 201,000 with the key 25-54 demo and 120,000 with A18-49. The network also claimed eight of the top 10 cable news programs in overall viewers, 14 of the top 17 with A25-54 and comprised 61 of the top 100 cable telecasts for the month.

Notably, CNN’s viewership fell to new lows since the start of the year, notching its lowest-rated month in total day demo since September 2014. In primetime, CNN lost over half its audience since the start of the year, down 68 percent in total viewers and 76 percent in the demo. In total day, CNN again plummeted by 69 percent in overall viewers and saw 76 percent declines in the demo. Meanwhile, MSNBC also lost over half its audience in all categories since January 2021 to date, as FNC remains the top-rated cable news network year-to-date in both total day and primetime total viewers. Additionally, FNC was down the least in cable news in both categories across the board (down only 17 percent in primetime total viewers; 21 percent in primetime demo and down just 13 percent in total day viewers; 17 percent in total day demo), easily retaining the most audience since the start of the year.

At 8 PM/ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight completed the month as the top-rated program in its timeslot in all categories, averaging over 3 million viewers and 520,000 in the 25-54 demo, as well as 319,000 in the 18-49 category. Hannity at 9 PM/ET followed suit in both categories, averaging 2.7 million viewers in July, 422,000 in the 25-54 demo and 252,000 among adults 18-49, and surpassing timeslot competitors MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show and CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time in both categories. The Ingraham Angle at 10 PM/ET garnered 2.1 million viewers, 347,000 in the 25-54 demo and 200,000 in 18-49 for the quarter, edging out MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show in both younger demos for the month.

