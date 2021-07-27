checkAd

New chapter, new leadership for Sodexo Sodexo announces changes in its governance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 20:45  |  27   |   |   

New chapter, new leadership for Sodexo

Sodexo announces changes in its governance

Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 27, 2021
 Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY).

Sodexo’s Board of Directors, chaired by Sophie Bellon, decided to launch a search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This decision is intended to enable the Group to strengthen its competitiveness and accelerate its transformation while confronted by post-Covid challenges. Our environment is significantly influenced by the acceleration of new consumer behaviors and trends, by digital and technological disruptions, and the emergence of new business models. This new phase should enable the Group to rapidly adapt to the expectations of its clients and consumers and return to solid, profitable, and responsible growth over the long term.

The Board of Directors has mandated a recruitment firm to perform the search for a successor to Denis Machuel, the current Chief Executive Officer, who will continue to exercise his functions until September 30, 2021.

Beginning on that date, to ensure the operational continuity of the company during the search for a new CEO, Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, will also act as interim CEO.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Denis Machuel, who joined the company in 2007 and was appointed CEO in January 2018, for his contribution to Sodexo’s development and for having lived by its values. In particular, the Board salutes his efforts to relaunch the growth momentum, which was interrupted by the Covid-19 crisis, and for having initiated the Group's digitalization and strengthened its CSR commitments. During the difficult period of the pandemic, his leadership and action contributed greatly to the Group's resilience and agility in weathering the crisis.

The Board of Directors believes that this new chapter in Sodexo’s history will unfold with confidence and in serenity. With a healthy financial position and operating in growth markets, Sodexo is supported by a family shareholder base that provides stability and the ability to plan for the long term.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures
19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues
420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020
#1 France-based private employer worldwide
64 countries
100 million consumers served daily
11.6 billion euro in market capitalization (as at June 30, 2021)


Contacts

Analysts and Investors Media
Virginia JEANSON
Tel: +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 		Mathieu SCARAVETTI
Tel: +33 6 28 62 21 91
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com  

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New chapter, new leadership for Sodexo Sodexo announces changes in its governance New chapter, new leadership for Sodexo Sodexo announces changes in its governance Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 27, 2021 Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Sodexo’s Board of Directors, chaired by Sophie Bellon, decided to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board