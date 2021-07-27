checkAd

Mace(R) Security International Announces its 2nd Qtr. 2021 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will broadcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The …

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will broadcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The call will begin at 10:30 AM EDT and can be accessed by telephone within the US at (833) 360-0862. Please use the conference identification number 4391253.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Monday, August 2, 2021. A slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be available at www.corp.mace.com on Monday, August 2, 2021 after the market closes, and will remain available after the call.

The full set of financial statements and the accompanying slide presentation will be available after the market closes on August 2, 2021, on Mace's website www.corp.mace.com under the subheading "Newsroom."

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. It will be available two hours after the call and will expire on October 3, 2021, at 11:59 PM. To access the recording, use the dial in numbers listed below and the conference ID 4391253.

Encore dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 or internationally on (404) 537-3406.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Press Contact:

Mike Weisbarth, Chief Financial Officer
mweisbarth@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657290/MaceR-Security-International-Announc ...

