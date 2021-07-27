checkAd

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares On A Stock Split-Adjusted Basis

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021   

TONTITOWN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) (the 'Company') today announced the commencement of a modified 'Dutch auction' tender offer to purchase up to 200,000 shares (as adjusted for the …

TONTITOWN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) (the 'Company') today announced the commencement of a modified 'Dutch auction' tender offer to purchase up to 200,000 shares (as adjusted for the Company's previously announced 2-for-1 forward split of its common stock in the form of a 100% stock dividend payable on August 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 30, 2021 (the 'Stock Split')), or about 1.7%, of its outstanding common stock at a price of not less than $32.00 and not more than $37.00 per share (as adjusted for the Stock Split). The tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 26, 2021, unless extended or withdrawn. The Company anticipates paying for the shares tendered in the offer from its available cash and cash equivalents but may utilize funds borrowed under its existing line of credit. The Board of Directors determined that it is in the Company's best interest to repurchase shares at this time given the Company's financial condition and stock price.

A modified 'Dutch auction' tender offer allows stockholders to indicate how many shares and at what price(s) they wish to tender their shares within the specified price range. Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering stockholders, the Company will determine the lowest price per share within the range that will allow it to purchase up to 200,000 shares of its common stock (as adjusted for the Stock Split), or a lower amount depending on the number of shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Stockholders whose shares are purchased in the offer will receive the determined purchase price per share in cash, without interest, after the expiration of the offer period, subject to the conditions of the tender offer, including the provisions relating to proration. All shares tendered at prices higher than the purchase price will not be purchased and will be promptly returned to stockholders. The tender offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of shares being tendered; however, the tender offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions. Specific instructions and an explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase and related materials that are being mailed to stockholders.

