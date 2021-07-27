Field Trip Health Ltd. to Commence Trading on the NASDAQ on July 29, 2021 Under the Symbol FTRP

Hannan Fleiman, Field Trip’s President, said “Listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, NASDAQ’s top tier, is a mark of achievement and stature for listed companies who must meet the highest the highest financial and liquidity qualifications for inclusion. We are proud of the rapid progress we have made in a relatively short period of time and this accomplishment is a testament to the efforts of our employees and partners. We look forward to building value for our shareholders as we enter the next stage of our growth.”

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip" or the “Company”), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it has received final approval from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Company’s shares will begin trading at market open on Thursday, July 29, 2021 with the ticker symbol FTRP.

Dr. Ryan Yermus, Field Trip’s Chief Clinical Officer, added, “Listing on the leading securities exchange for biotech companies will enable more investors both in the U.S. and globally to support Field Trip as we advance our ground-breaking work in the psychedelics industry. We continue to make steady progress with the development of FT-104, a novel psychedelic molecule, with GMP production underway in preparation for Phase 1 studies, and other strategic initiatives which will further strengthen our leadership position in the industry.”

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under its current symbol FTRP; and concurrent with the listing of Field Trip’s common shares on NASDAQ in the US, the shares will cease to be quoted on the OTCQX. The Company has previously completed the process to ensure its shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC).

Concurrent with the listing, Ronan Levy and Ellen Lubman will join the compensation committee and Mujeeb Jafferi and Dr. Ryan Yermus will resign as directors of the Company. Mr. Jafferi and Dr. Yermus will continue to serve as Field Trip’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer, respectively.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.