checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group AB and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 21:43  |  24   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 24, 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Oatly Group AB SP.ADS/1!
Long
Basispreis 16,60€
Hebel 8,32
Ask 0,10
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 20,99€
Hebel 7,18
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Oatly overinflated its gross margins, capital expenditure financial metrics, and revenues. The Company exaggerated the proprietary nature of both its product formulas and manufacturing processes. The Company overstated its success in China. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Oatly, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Oatly Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group AB and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Organic Garage to Host Annual General Shareholders Meeting on July 28, 2021
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:02 UhrEQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTLY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.07.21Egal ob Dip oder nicht: Darum kaufe ich die Oatly-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.07.212 stabile Zukunftstrends, die über Jahrzehnte Potenzial bieten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.07.21Was könnte „die nächste Coca-Cola-Aktie“ sein?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.07.21Oatly-Aktie: Mehr Konkurrenz an der Börse? Mehr Fokus auf den Markt!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.07.21OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Apple, Netflix, Peloton, AMC, Oatly, Daimler, Siemens Energy, Drägerwerk & Co. - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.07.21Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21Oatly-Aktie: Ist das die Achilles-Sehne?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare