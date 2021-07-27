checkAd

Fusion Fuel Welcomes Portugal’s Minister of Environment and Energy Transition and Secretary of State for Energy to its H2Evora Plant

27.07.2021   

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- João Pedro Matos Fernandes, the Portuguese Minister of Environment and Energy Transition, and João Galamba, the Portuguese Secretary of State for Energy, attended an event earlier today hosted by Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel", or "the Company") at its H2Évora green hydrogen demonstration plant in Évora, Portugal. Also in attendance were the Mayor of Évora, Carlos Pinto de Sá, as well as the Moroccan Ambassador to Portugal, Othmane Bahnini, and a delegate from the Australian Embassy in Lisbon, who joined given the large-scale projects and strategic partnerships Fusion Fuel has in their respective countries.

Phase I of Fusion Fuel’s Évora Project includes 15 HEVO-SOLAR units that will produce 15 tons of green hydrogen per year and will avoid the emission of 135 tons of CO2 annually. That hydrogen will be stored and converted into renewable electricity through a fuel cell, to be supplied by Ballard Power Systems, and then fed into the grid during periods of peak demand. The integration of Fusion Fuel’s solar-to-hydrogen HEVO technology and Ballard’s fuel cell, the FC Wave, will serve as a proof of concept for the use of hydrogen as a green energy storage vector and "off-grid" power supply.

This project in Évora marks the beginning of several utility-scale green hydrogen projects throughout the country in locations such as Sines and Portalegre, and heralds a new era of innovation in clean hydrogen technology in Portugal. The technology used for these projects will all be manufactured in Portugal at Fusion Fuel’s new production facility in Benavente.

Speaking about the project, João Wahnon, Head of Business Development at Fusion Fuel, commented “We are thrilled to have our partners for this project, Ballard and PRF, which has created the hydrogen piping network at H2Évora, here with us today. This project is an important milestone for Fusion Fuel and will serve as the platform for the larger, more strategic projects that we have been working on over the last years. The visit from the Minister and the Secretary of State not only highlights Portugal’s commitment to the green hydrogen economy but also underscores Fusion Fuel’s own commitment to making Portugal’s green hydrogen aspirations a near-term reality.”

