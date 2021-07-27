checkAd

F & M Bank Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Dividend

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 21:50  |  14   |   |   

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / F & M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank today reported net income available to common shareholders of $3.2 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 for …

TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / F & M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank today reported net income available to common shareholders of $3.2 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

These earnings are driven by growth in net interest income despite margin compression, growth in non-interest income due to our subsidiary organizations and improved asset quality and economic conditions.

Net interest income reflects year over year growth. As yields on earning assets continue to decline the Company has been able to support net interest income with savings in interest expense and growth in the investment portfolio.

Noninterest income remained strong in the second quarter at $6.4 million year to date this reflects an increase over June 30, 2020 which totaled $5.7million in the heart of the mortgage refinance boom. Growth is primarily driven by continued high volumes of mortgage originations, growth in our wealth management division, and title division.

Continued improvements in asset quality and economic conditions resulted in the ability to reduce the allowance for loan losses to 1.31% of loans held for investment (1.35% excluding PPP loans) which was accretive to income $1.975 million year to date or $1.250 million in the 2 nd quarter.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") & CARES Act

During 2021, the Company processed 363 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that totaled $23.8 million; PPP loans processed during 2020 and 2021 YTD totaled 1,080 loans for $87.1 million. In addition to an insignificant amount of PPP loan payoffs, the Company has processed a total of $64.4 million of forgiveness on 809 loans program to date resulting in a remaining balance of PPP loans of $22.7 million. As of June 30, 2021, one loan remains in a COVID related loan payment deferral status.

Selected financial highlights include:

  • Net income of $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $7.02 million year to date.
  • Net interest margin of 3.27%.
  • Total deposits increased $92.6 million and $188.7 million, respectively for the quarter and for the trailing 12 months as the bank continues to grow our composition of DDA accounts and decrease balances of Time Deposits.
  • Total loans increased $16.0 million and $36.7 million, respectively for the quarter and for the trailing 12 months (excluding PPP loans).
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.50% of total assets at the end of the quarter from 0.68% on 12/31/20 and 0.57% on 6/30/20.
  • Negative Provision for Loan Losses of $1,250,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $1,975,000 year to date.
  • Allowance for loan losses totaled 1.31% of loans held for investment (1.35% excluding PPP loans).

Mark Hanna, President, commented " We are pleased with June 30, 2021 year to date earnings of $7.02 million. Our mortgage, title, and wealth management divisions continue to drive strong noninterest income. Loans continue to grow at a modest pace driven by Agriculture, C&I, CRE, and Dealer through a generally tepid lending environment. Our net interest margin of 3.27% reflects a historical decline but remains strong especially given the changes in our balance sheet and the current rate environment. F&M continues to gain relationships in our legacy and new markets adding to an already highly liquid balance sheet as the bank implements strategic solutions to leverage these assets."

On July 23, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $.26 per share to common shareholders. Based on our most recent trade price of $29.00 per share this constitutes a 3.59% yield on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2021."

F & M Bank Corp. is an independent, locally-owned, financial holding company, offering a full range of financial services, through its subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank's twelve banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Augusta Counties, Virginia. The Bank also provides additional services through a loan production office located in Penn Laird, VA, a loan production office in Winchester, VA and through its subsidiaries, F&M Mortgage and VSTitle, both of which are located in Harrisonburg, VA. Additional information may be found by contacting us on the internet at www.fmbankva.com or by calling (540) 896-1705.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory policies, and a variety of other matters. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release.

F & M Bank Corp. 
Key Statistics

    2021     2020        
      Q2       Q1     YTD       Q2       Q1     YTD  
Net Income (000's)
  $ 3,220     $ 3,801     $ 7,021     $ 2,626     $ 1,189     $ 3,815  
Net Income available to Common
  $ 3,154     $ 3,736     $ 6,890     $ 2,560     $ 1,123     $ 3,683  
Earnings per common share - basic
  $ 0.98     $ 1.17     $ 2.15     $ 0.80     $ 0.35     $ 1.15  
Earnings per common share - diluted
  $ 0.93     $ 1.11     $ 2.04     $ 0.76     $ 0.35     $ 1.11  
Return on Average Assets
    1.22 %     1.56 %     1.39 %     1.17 %     0.58 %     1.70 %
Return on Average Equity
    13.06 %     15.96 %     14.78 %     11.50 %     5.23 %     16.70 %
Dividend Payout Ratio
    26.53 %     22.22 %     24.19 %     32.50 %     74.29 %     45.22 %
                                                 
Net Interest Margin
    3.13 %     3.44 %     3.27 %     3.55 %     3.97 %     3.75 %
Yield on Average Earning Assets
    3.56 %     3.92 %     3.72 %     4.20 %     4.88 %     4.52 %
Yield on Average Interest Bearing Liabilities
    0.62 %     0.70 %     0.66 %     0.92 %     1.27 %     1.09 %
Net Interest Spread
    2.94 %     3.22 %     3.06 %     3.28 %     3.61 %     3.43 %
                                                 
Provision for Loan Losses (000's)
  $ (1,250 )   $ (725 )   $ (1,925 )   $ 800     $ 1,500     $ 2,300  
Net Charge-offs
  $ (272 )   $ 45     $ (227 )   $ 203     $ 453     $ 656  
Net Charge-offs as a % of Loans
    -0.16 %     0.03 %     -0.03 %     0.12 %     0.30 %     0.10 %
Non-Performing Loans (000's)
  $ 5,532     $ 5,783     $ 5,532     $ 4,465     $ 4,168     $ 4,465  
Non-Performing Loans to Total Assets
    0.50 %     0.57 %     0.50 %     0.45 %     0.50 %     0.45 %
Non-Performing Assets (000's)
  $ 5,532     $ 5,783     $ 5,532     $ 5,625     $ 5,504     $ 5,625  
Non-Performing Assets to Assets
    0.50 %     0.57 %     0.50 %     0.57 %     0.66 %     0.57 %
                                                 
Efficiency Ratio
    76.07 %     68.00 %     72.00 %     65.33 %     70.51 %     67.79 %
  1. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are nontaxable (i.e. municipal securities and loan income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns nontaxable interest income from municipal loans and securities, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.
  2. The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine operating efficiency. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investments portfolio and Other Real Estate Owned. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate how efficiently it utilizes its operating structure to create income. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a greater percentage of its income to expenses.

F & M Bank Corp.
Financial Highlights

INCOME STATEMENT
 
Unaudited
2021
   
Audited
2020
 
Interest and Dividend Income
  $ 17,565,650     $ 18,101,844  
Interest Expense
    2,137,253       3,090,815  
Net Interest Income
    15,428,397       15,011,029  
Non-Interest Income     6,441,307       5,681,703  
Provision for Loan Losses
    (1,975,000 )     2,300,000  
Impairment of long lived assets
    171,109       19,193  
Other Non-Interest Expenses     15,959,140       14,385,236  
Income Before Income Taxes
    7,714,455       3,988,303  
Provision for Income Taxes
    693,126       173,250  
Net Income
  $ 7,021,329     $ 3,815,053  
Dividend on preferred stock
    130,896       131,746  
Net Income available to common shareholders
  $ 6,890,433     $ 3,683,307  
Average Common Shares Outstanding
    3,205,074       3,199,183  
Net Income Per Common Share
Dividends Declared
    2.15.52       1.15.52  
BALANCE SHEET
 
Unaudited
June 30, 2021
   
Audited
June 30, 2020
 
Cash and Due from Banks
  $ 15,415,037     $ 16,950,810  
Interest Bearing Bank Deposits
    3,901,543       1,199,474  
Federal Funds Sold
    166,698,000       68,548,000  
Loans Held for Sale
 
    8,854,680       90,403,042  
Loans Held for Investment     661,125,556       661,528,802  
Less Allowance for Loan Losses
    (8,726,540 )     (10,033,466 )
Net Loans Held for Investment
    652,399,016       651,495,336  
Securities
    198,814,465       93,381,484  
Other Assets
    59,217,012       59,623,971  
Total Assets
  $ 1,105,299,753     $ 981,602,117  
 
               
Deposits
  $ 955,344,337     $ 766,651,982  
Long Term Debt
    31,309,498       100,585,081  
Other Liabilities
    18,434,164       22,063,159  
Total Liabilities
    1,005,087,999       889,300,222  
Preferred Stock
    4,558,298       4,591,623  
Common Equity
    95,653,456       87,710,272  
Stockholders' Equity
    100,211,754       92,301,895  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
  $ 1,105,299,753     $ 981,602,117  
Book Value Per Common Share
  $ 29.80     $ 27.44  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
  $ 29.98     $ 27.51  

CONTACT:
Carrie Comer EVP/Chief Financial Officer
540-896-1705 or ccomer@fmbankva.com

SOURCE: F & M Bank Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657238/F-M-Bank-Corp-Announces-Second-Quart ...

F&M Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

F & M Bank Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Dividend TIMBERVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / F & M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank today reported net income available to common shareholders of $3.2 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British ...
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Trading Update
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services