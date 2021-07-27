The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit

Featuring a Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Awards Presentations Honoring Dr. Jane Goodall and Margaret Cho for their Humanitarian WorkLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / The Passionistas Project hosts its 2nd annual gathering of female …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / The Passionistas Project hosts its 2 nd annual gathering of female activists, speakers, and storytellers to share their stories of women's equality and provide action items for attendees to go out and make the world a better place for all. The Passionistas Project Women's Equality Summit is a three-day virtual event held from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22.

Foto: Accesswire

Sisters Amy and Nancy Harrington founded The Passionistas Project in 2018 to create media opportunities for women's voices and stories to be heard and amplified. After a successful launch of the Woman's Equality Summit in 2020, they've announced the slate for this year's event. With a lineup of storytellers, entrepreneurs, activists, creators and artists sharing their stories of equality, the summit will include live panels, presentations and conversations with challenging but vital discussions about prevalent gender issues and equality. To inspire women to achieve their dreams in a safer, more accessible world, The Passionistas Project is empowering women to continue moving forward, share their knowledge and pursue their passions through awareness and community support.

The 2021 Summit will also culminate with honoring Dr. Jane Goodall and Margaret Cho with the Passionistas Persist Awards, recognizing their achievements and pursuing positive changes in the world.

"We have been inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall since we first saw photographs of her with the Gombe chimpanzees in National Geographic as young girls," said Nancy Harrington. "We heard her story and knew we could do anything we set our minds and our hearts to. We are thrilled and honored that our hero is accepting the 2021 Passionistas Persist Icon Award."

“We have always admired Margaret Cho as a pioneer in stand-up comedy and on television,” said Amy Harrington. “And we have looked to her as a guiding light in the world of activism on critical topics of equality for LGBTQIA+, AAPI, and feminist issues. There is no one that better represents the spirit of The Passionistas Persist Humanitarian Award than Margaret Cho.”

Actress, comedian, disability rights activist and summit producer Selene Luna will present the award to Margaret Cho, followed by an intimate conversation between the two friends.

The Passionistas Project sets out to bring women from across the world together to hear important stories and inspire them to be agents of change in their communities. The Passionistas Persist Humanitarian Award recipient Margaret Cho said, “It's really incredible to be rewarded for what I think is everybody's job-activism, being aware, and understanding that the world is really an unequal place. We need to figure out a way to try to normalize equality.”