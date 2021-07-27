NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Munich, 27 July 2021

Cherry AG

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Cherry AG (contact: Bernd Wagner; +49 9643 2061-528) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:



Securities:

Issuer: Cherry AG Guarantor (if any): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount: 12,995,000 Description: No-par value shares

ISIN DE000A3CRRN9 Offer price: EUR 32.00 Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG Existence and maximum size of

over-allotment option:

1,695,000 no-par value shares Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra



Stabilisations:

Date Time of order Execution price Amount Market place (EUR) 19 July 2021 16:24:19 32.00 44 XETR 19 July 2021 16:24:19 31.76 56 XETR 19 July 2021 17:27:02 31.98 135 XETR 19 July 2021 17:27:02 32.00 117 XETR 19 July 2021 17:27:02 31.56 172 XETR 19 July 2021 17:27:02 31.60 76 XETR 19 July 2021 17:27:46 32.00 34 XETR 19 July 2021 17:27:46 31.98 116 XETR 19 July 2021 17:36:17 32.00 1,000 XETR 19 July 2021 17:36:17 32.00 500 XETR 19 July 2021 17:36:17 32.00 500 XETR 19 July 2021 17:36:17 32.00 500 XETR Sum

19 July 2021 31.9617

Weighted average price 3,250

Total

20 July 2021 16:04:09 32.00 100 XETR 20 July 2021 17:26:25 32.00 100 XETR Sum

20 July 2021 32.0000

Weighted average price 200

Total 21 July 2021 12:57:58 32.00 20 XETR Sum

21 July 2021 32.0000

Weighted average price 20

Total 22 July 2021 15:28:59 31.90 18,657 XETR 22 July 2021 15:28:59 31.88 74 XETR 22 July 2021 15:28:59 31.80 1,769 XETR 22 July 2021 15:29:32 32.00 51 XETR 22 July 2021 15:29:32 31.90 449 XETR 22 July 2021 15:29:50 32.00 399 XETR 22 July 2021 15:29:50 31.90 101 XETR 22 July 2021 15:30:15 32.00 3 XETR 22 July 2021 15:30:15 31.90 97 XETR Sum

22 July 2021 31.8938

Weighted average price 21,600

Total

23 July 2021 10:23:53 32.00 100 XETR 23 July 2021 10:23:53 31.98 2,000 XETR 23 July 2021 10:57:57 31.88 522 XETR 23 July 2021 10:57:57 31.90 661 XETR 23 July 2021 10:57:57 31.94 623 XETR 23 July 2021 10:57:57 32.00 194 XETR 23 July 2021 10:58:32 31.98 151 XETR 23 July 2021 10:58:32 32.00 9 XETR 23 July 2021 13:06:22 32.00 20 XETR 23 July 2021 15:53:35 31.90 52 XETR 23 July 2021 15:53:35 32.00 18 XETR 23 July 2021 17:21:39 32.00 20 XETR Sum

23 July 2021 31.9510

Weighted average price 4,370

Total

27 July 2021 09:02:23 32.00 300 XETR 27 July 2021 09:02:23 32.00 500 XETR 27 July 2021 09:03:43 32.00 51 XETR 27 July 2021 09:03:43 31.80 49 XETR 27 July 2021 10:53:08 32.00 19 XETR 27 July 2021 10:53:08 31.92 181 XETR 27 July 2021 11:23:30 31.96 1,300 XETR 27 July 2021 12:05:24 31.96 1,300 XETR 27 July 2021 12:11:42 31.96 1,200 XETR 27 July 2021 12:12:05 31.96 1,300 XETR 27 July 2021 13:28:47 32.00 10 XETR 27 July 2021 13:28:47 31.92 150 XETR Sum

27 July 2021 31.9622

Weighted average price 6,360

Total

Sum

(19/07/21 - 27/07/21) Weighted average price (EUR) Total 31.9198 35,800

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is for information purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the "United States"). Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, in each case in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Cherry AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

