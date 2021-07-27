DGAP-News Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
DGAP-News: Cherry AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.
Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
Munich, 27 July 2021
Cherry AG
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures
Cherry AG (contact: Bernd Wagner; +49 9643 2061-528) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse
Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:
Securities:
|Issuer:
|Cherry AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|Not applicable
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|12,995,000
|Description:
No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A3CRRN9
|Offer price:
|EUR 32.00
|Stabilisation Manager:
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
Existence and maximum size of
over-allotment option:
1,695,000 no-par value shares
|Stabilisation market place:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra
Stabilisations:
|Date
|Time of order
|Execution price
|Amount
|Market place
|(EUR)
|19 July 2021
|16:24:19
|32.00
|44
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|16:24:19
|31.76
|56
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:27:02
|31.98
|135
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:27:02
|32.00
|117
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:27:02
|31.56
|172
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:27:02
|31.60
|76
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:27:46
|32.00
|34
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:27:46
|31.98
|116
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:36:17
|32.00
|1,000
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:36:17
|32.00
|500
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:36:17
|32.00
|500
|XETR
|19 July 2021
|17:36:17
|32.00
|500
|XETR
Sum
19 July 2021
31.9617
Weighted average price
3,250
Total
|20 July 2021
|16:04:09
|32.00
|100
|XETR
|20 July 2021
|17:26:25
|32.00
|100
|XETR
Sum
20 July 2021
32.0000
Weighted average price
200
Total
|21 July 2021
|12:57:58
|32.00
|20
|XETR
Sum
21 July 2021
32.0000
Weighted average price
20
Total
|22 July 2021
|15:28:59
|31.90
|18,657
|XETR
|22 July 2021
|15:28:59
|31.88
|74
|XETR
|22 July 2021
|15:28:59
|31.80
|1,769
|XETR
|22 July 2021
|15:29:32
|32.00
|51
|XETR
|22 July 2021
|15:29:32
|31.90
|449
|XETR
|22 July 2021
|15:29:50
|32.00
|399
|XETR
|22 July 2021
|15:29:50
|31.90
|101
|XETR
|22 July 2021
|15:30:15
|32.00
|3
|XETR
|22 July 2021
|15:30:15
|31.90
|97
|XETR
Sum
22 July 2021
31.8938
Weighted average price
21,600
Total
|23 July 2021
|10:23:53
|32.00
|100
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|10:23:53
|31.98
|2,000
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|10:57:57
|31.88
|522
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|10:57:57
|31.90
|661
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|10:57:57
|31.94
|623
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|10:57:57
|32.00
|194
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|10:58:32
|31.98
|151
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|10:58:32
|32.00
|9
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|13:06:22
|32.00
|20
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|15:53:35
|31.90
|52
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|15:53:35
|32.00
|18
|XETR
|23 July 2021
|17:21:39
|32.00
|20
|XETR
Sum
23 July 2021
31.9510
Weighted average price
4,370
Total
|27 July 2021
|09:02:23
|32.00
|300
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|09:02:23
|32.00
|500
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|09:03:43
|32.00
|51
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|09:03:43
|31.80
|49
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|10:53:08
|32.00
|19
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|10:53:08
|31.92
|181
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|11:23:30
|31.96
|1,300
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|12:05:24
|31.96
|1,300
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|12:11:42
|31.96
|1,200
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|12:12:05
|31.96
|1,300
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|13:28:47
|32.00
|10
|XETR
|27 July 2021
|13:28:47
|31.92
|150
|XETR
Sum
27 July 2021
31.9622
Weighted average price
6,360
Total
Sum
(19/07/21 - 27/07/21)
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|Total
|31.9198
|35,800
DISCLAIMER
This announcement is for information purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the "United States"). Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, in each case in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Cherry AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.
