DGAP-News Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

27.07.2021, 21:54   

DGAP-News: Cherry AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

27.07.2021 / 21:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Munich, 27 July 2021

Cherry AG

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Cherry AG (contact: Bernd Wagner; +49 9643 2061-528) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:
 

Securities:

Issuer: Cherry AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: 12,995,000
Description: No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A3CRRN9
Offer price: EUR 32.00
Stabilisation Manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG
Existence and maximum size of
over-allotment option:
1,695,000 no-par value shares
Stabilisation market place: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra
 


Stabilisations:

Date Time of order Execution price Amount Market place
    (EUR)    
19 July 2021 16:24:19 32.00 44 XETR
19 July 2021 16:24:19 31.76 56 XETR
19 July 2021 17:27:02 31.98 135 XETR
19 July 2021 17:27:02 32.00 117 XETR
19 July 2021 17:27:02 31.56 172 XETR
19 July 2021 17:27:02 31.60 76 XETR
19 July 2021 17:27:46 32.00 34 XETR
19 July 2021 17:27:46 31.98 116 XETR
19 July 2021 17:36:17 32.00 1,000 XETR
19 July 2021 17:36:17 32.00 500 XETR
19 July 2021 17:36:17 32.00 500 XETR
19 July 2021 17:36:17 32.00 500 XETR
Sum
19 July 2021 		  31.9617
Weighted average price 		3,250
Total
  		 
20 July 2021 16:04:09 32.00 100 XETR
20 July 2021 17:26:25 32.00 100 XETR
Sum
20 July 2021 		  32.0000
Weighted average price 		200
Total 		 
21 July 2021 12:57:58 32.00 20 XETR
Sum
21 July 2021 		  32.0000
Weighted average price 		20
Total 		 
         
22 July 2021 15:28:59 31.90 18,657 XETR
22 July 2021 15:28:59 31.88 74 XETR
22 July 2021 15:28:59 31.80 1,769 XETR
22 July 2021 15:29:32 32.00 51 XETR
22 July 2021 15:29:32 31.90 449 XETR
22 July 2021 15:29:50 32.00 399 XETR
22 July 2021 15:29:50 31.90 101 XETR
22 July 2021 15:30:15 32.00 3 XETR
22 July 2021 15:30:15 31.90 97 XETR
Sum
22 July 2021 		  31.8938
Weighted average price 		21,600
Total 		 
 
23 July 2021 10:23:53 32.00 100 XETR
23 July 2021 10:23:53 31.98 2,000 XETR
23 July 2021 10:57:57 31.88 522 XETR
23 July 2021 10:57:57 31.90 661 XETR
23 July 2021 10:57:57 31.94 623 XETR
23 July 2021 10:57:57 32.00 194 XETR
23 July 2021 10:58:32 31.98 151 XETR
23 July 2021 10:58:32 32.00 9 XETR
23 July 2021 13:06:22 32.00 20 XETR
23 July 2021 15:53:35 31.90 52 XETR
23 July 2021 15:53:35 32.00 18 XETR
23 July 2021 17:21:39 32.00 20 XETR
Sum
23 July 2021 		  31.9510
Weighted average price 		4,370
Total 		 
 
27 July 2021 09:02:23 32.00 300 XETR
27 July 2021 09:02:23 32.00 500 XETR
27 July 2021 09:03:43 32.00 51 XETR
27 July 2021 09:03:43 31.80 49 XETR
27 July 2021 10:53:08 32.00 19 XETR
27 July 2021 10:53:08 31.92 181 XETR
27 July 2021 11:23:30 31.96 1,300 XETR
27 July 2021 12:05:24 31.96 1,300 XETR
27 July 2021 12:11:42 31.96 1,200 XETR
27 July 2021 12:12:05 31.96 1,300 XETR
27 July 2021 13:28:47 32.00 10 XETR
27 July 2021 13:28:47 31.92 150 XETR
Sum
27 July 2021 		  31.9622
Weighted average price 		6,360
Total 		 

  		       
Sum
(19/07/21 - 27/07/21) 		Weighted average price (EUR) Total
  31.9198 35,800
 

 

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is for information purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the "United States"). Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, in each case in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Cherry AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.


27.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany
E-mail: bernd.wagner@cherry.de
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222154

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1222154  27.07.2021 

DGAP-News Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures DGAP-News: Cherry AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures 27.07.2021 / 21:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR …

