DGAP-News Cherry AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

DGAP-News: Cherry AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cherry AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

27.07.2021 / 21:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Cherry AG: Post-Stabilisation disclosure - partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option

Munich, 27 July 2021

Cherry AG

Disclosure after the end of the stabilisation period in accordance with Article 6 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 15 June 2021 and the notifications on the implementation of stabilisation measures dated 07 July 2021, 16 July 2021 and 27 July 2021, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, Germany ("Stabilisation Manager"), in its function as stabilisation manager has informed Cherry AG, Munich, Germany ("Issuer"), (contact: Bernd Wagner; +49 9643 2061-528) on 27 July 2021 that the Stabilisation Manager terminated the stabilisations (within the meaning of Art. 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)) by the end of 27 July 2021. The Issuer, therefore, discloses the following information:
 

Securities:

Issuer: Cherry AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount
(excluding over-allotment option): 		11,300,000
Description: No-par value shares
