Avinger to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET. To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-862-298-0840. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at http://www.avinger.com.