checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 22:00  |  19   |   |   

July 27, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event. The presentation can also be accessed through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/cmtl/1851984.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference July 27, 2021 - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrComtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.1 Million Contract for High-Power Amplifiers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $35.8 Million Contract to Deploy Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Showcase 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at NENA 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives Award from Frost & Sullivan as Growth Leader in Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Comtech Names Judy Chambers to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract for WAN Optimization Equipment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $7.1 Million Emergency Alerts Contract to Enhance Nationwide Public Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.2 Million Contract to Provide Additional Satellite Systems to Support the Brazilian Military
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten