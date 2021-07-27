checkAd

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2021 second quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

August 3, 2021 Schedule:

4:01 p.m. ET - 2021 second quarter financial results press release will be distributed.

4:50 p.m. ET - To participate in the conference call, dial (888) 771-4371 (Domestic) or (847) 585-4405 (International) and reference Conference ID # 50205303.

5:00 p.m. ET - Conference call and simultaneous Webcast begins.

The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the Investor Relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the call will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days. A replay of the call can also be accessed until midnight, August 17, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the Conference ID # 50205303.

Investor Contact:
Scott Gleason 
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
484-425-0588 
sgleason@orasure.com  		Media Contact:
Amy Koch
Sr. Mgr. Corporate Communications
484-523-1815
media@orasure.com




