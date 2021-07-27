checkAd

Enovix to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 22:01  |  16   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the close of the market. Enovix will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Live Dial-in Details:
North America (toll-free): +1 (833) 865-1567
International: +1 (574) 990-9731
Conference ID: 9483164

Enovix will post its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://ir.enovix.com shortly after 1:00 PM PT on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 and will issue a press release outlining the Company’s key financial results when the posting has been made.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enovix investor relations website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

Or

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com

Or

Matt Stewart
Method Communications
Phone: +1 (415) 867-0999
Email: matt@methodcommunications.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enovix to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021 FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it will release its second quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board