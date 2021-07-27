Enovix to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the close of the market. Enovix will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Enovix will post its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://ir.enovix.com shortly after 1:00 PM PT on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 and will issue a press release outlining the Company’s key financial results when the posting has been made.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enovix investor relations website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

