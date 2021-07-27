checkAd

Sientra to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 22:01   

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Sientra will host a conference call to discuss financial results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers are 1 (844) 464-3933 for domestic callers and 1 (765) 507-2612 for international callers. The conference ID is 8957315.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.  

About Sientra
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2 breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
ir@sientra.com





