II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2021 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will hold a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The webcast and call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer; Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Compound Semiconductors.

The fourth-quarter results for FY 2021 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations.

Webcast URL:

Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company’s website by visiting www.ii-vi.com or via https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ4FY21EarningsRelease.

To join the call and replay:

If you wish to participate in the call, please dial +1 734-385-4977 or 877-316-5288. When you call, please enter Confirmation Code 7470897 and provide your name and company affiliation.

The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live event. This service will be available up to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 13, 2021, by dialing +1 734-385-4977 or 877-316-5288 and entering the ID number 7470897.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

