II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2021 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

The fourth-quarter results for FY 2021 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations .

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will hold a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The webcast and call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer; Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Compound Semiconductors.

Webcast URL :

Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company’s website by visiting www.ii-vi.com or via https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ4FY21EarningsRelease.

To join the call and replay :

If you wish to participate in the call, please dial +1 734-385-4977 or 877-316-5288. When you call, please enter Confirmation Code 7470897 and provide your name and company affiliation.

The call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live event. This service will be available up to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 13, 2021, by dialing +1 734-385-4977 or 877-316-5288 and entering the ID number 7470897.

