Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net revenue totaled $2.8 million, a 6% sequential increase from the second fiscal quarter and a 6% decrease compared to last year;

Cloud services revenue of $2.0 million, a 6% sequential increase from the second fiscal quarter and a 1% decrease compared to last year;

Gross margin of 70.0% versus 72.8% in the second fiscal quarter and 77.4% compared to last year;

GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share of $0.9 million and $0.04, respectively, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.02, respectively, last year. GAAP net income for fiscal 2021 includes a one-time non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $0.8 million related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan;

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share of $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively, compared to $0.8 million and $0.03, respectively, last year;

Cash and cash equivalents of $6.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. The excluded items represent stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense

Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company's future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. Furthermore, stock-based compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then amortized over a period of several years, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the grant. The Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense assists investors in the comparisons of operating results to peer companies. Stock-based compensation expense can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortization expense includes the depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of capitalized software, as well as amortization of intangible assets. Such expenses are fixed at the time of an acquisition, then amortized over a period of several years. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period expense which vary widely from company to company. Management believes that the exclusion of depreciation and amortization expense provides a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance.

Other non-recurring or unusual charges

The Company has excluded certain other expenses that are the result of other, non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These events arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Given the unique nature of the matters relating to these costs, the Company believes these items are not normal operating expenses. For example, legal settlements and judgments vary significantly, in their nature, size and frequency, and, due to this volatility, the Company believes the costs associated with legal settlements and judgments are not normal operating expenses. The Company believes that the exclusion of such out-of-the-ordinary-course amounts provides supplemental information to assist in the comparison of the financial results of the Company from period to period and, therefore, provides useful supplemental information to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording, and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward‐looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,456 $ 6,659 Accounts receivable, net 504 413 Other current assets 193 158 Property and equipment, net 32 44 Operating lease right-of-use 899 875 Intangible assets, net 476 607 Capitalized software, net 1,848 1,804 Deferred tax asset 7,905 7,905 Other long-term assets 45 30 Total assets $ 18,358 $ 18,495

Current liabilities $ 2,015 $ 2,936 Long-term liabilities 825 907 Stockholders' equity 15,518 14,652 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,358 $ 18,495



ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 2,848 $ 3,018 $ 5,348 $ 8,795 Gross profit 1,995 2,335 5,920 6,771 Operating expenses: Research and development 955 649 2,740 1,967 Selling, general & administrative 861 1,068 2,959 3,199 Litigation - 188 313 188 Operating income (loss) 179 430 (92 ) 1,417 Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan (1) 804 - 804 - Other income/(expense), net - 6 - 21 Net income before provision for income taxes 983 436 711 1,438 Income tax benefit (expense) (1 ) (10 ) (11 ) (13 ) Net income $ 982 $ 426 $ 701 $ 1,425 Per share data: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,360 22,975 23,186 22,937 Diluted 25,669 26,445 25,507 25,403

(1) During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $804,200 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan which originated during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 701 $ 1,425 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23 30 Amortization of intangible assets 131 122 Amortization of capitalized software 456 228 Stock-based compensation 94 13 Gain from extinguishment of debt - PPP loan (804 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (91 ) (168 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (35 ) 58 Accounts payable 8 40 Accrued expenses (62 ) 69 Deferred revenue (169 ) (66 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 252 1,751 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11 ) - Changes in long-term deposits (15 ) 6 Acquisition of intangible assets - (81 ) Capitalized software development costs (500 ) (745 ) Net cash used in investing activities (526 ) (820 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock 71 15 Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan - 804 Net cash provided by financing activities 71 819 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (203 ) 1,750 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,659 4,357 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,456 $ 6,107 ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 1,995 $ 2,335 $ 5,920 $ 6,771 Amortization of capitalized software 131 57 321 152 Acquisition related expenses 43 42 131 122 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,169 $ 2,434 $ 6,372 $ 7,045 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 1,816 $ 1,905 $ 6,012 $ 5,354 Litigation - 188 313 188 Depreciation and amortization 6 10 23 30 Amortization of capitalized software 56 29 135 76 Stock-based compensation 38 5 94 13 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,716 $ 1,673 $ 5,447 $ 5,047 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net income $ 982 $ 426 $ 701 $ 1,425 Litigation - 188 313 188 Depreciation and amortization 6 10 23 30 Amortization of capitalized software 187 86 456 228 Stock-based compensation 38 5 94 13 Acquisition related expenses 43 42 131 122 Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan (1) (804 ) - (804 ) - Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 1 10 11 13 Non-GAAP net income $ 453 $ 767 $ 925 $ 2,019 Per share data: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,360 22,975 23,186 22,937 Diluted 25,669 25,445 25,507 25,403

(1) During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $804,200 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan which originated during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

