checkAd

Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as-a-service (CCaaS) Cloud Solutions provider for Microsoft Teams, today …

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as-a-service (CCaaS) Cloud Solutions provider for Microsoft Teams, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Net revenue totaled $2.8 million, a 6% sequential increase from the second fiscal quarter and a 6% decrease compared to last year;
  • Cloud services revenue of $2.0 million, a 6% sequential increase from the second fiscal quarter and a 1% decrease compared to last year;
  • Gross margin of 70.0% versus 72.8% in the second fiscal quarter and 77.4% compared to last year;
  • GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share of $0.9 million and $0.04, respectively, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.02, respectively, last year. GAAP net income for fiscal 2021 includes a one-time non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $0.8 million related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan;
  • Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share of $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively, compared to $0.8 million and $0.03, respectively, last year;
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $6.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. The excluded items represent stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expenses and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense

Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company's future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. Furthermore, stock-based compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then amortized over a period of several years, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the grant. The Company believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense assists investors in the comparisons of operating results to peer companies. Stock-based compensation expense can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortization expense includes the depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of capitalized software, as well as amortization of intangible assets. Such expenses are fixed at the time of an acquisition, then amortized over a period of several years. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period expense which vary widely from company to company. Management believes that the exclusion of depreciation and amortization expense provides a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance.

Other non-recurring or unusual charges

The Company has excluded certain other expenses that are the result of other, non-comparable events to measure operating performance. These events arise outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Given the unique nature of the matters relating to these costs, the Company believes these items are not normal operating expenses. For example, legal settlements and judgments vary significantly, in their nature, size and frequency, and, due to this volatility, the Company believes the costs associated with legal settlements and judgments are not normal operating expenses. The Company believes that the exclusion of such out-of-the-ordinary-course amounts provides supplemental information to assist in the comparison of the financial results of the Company from period to period and, therefore, provides useful supplemental information to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8031 (domestic) or (201) 689-8031 (international). A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #42108. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording, and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward‐looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Brian Siegel
Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


 
  June 30, 2021     September 30, 2020  
Cash and cash equivalents
  $ 6,456     $ 6,659  
Accounts receivable, net
    504       413  
Other current assets
    193       158  
Property and equipment, net
    32       44  
Operating lease right-of-use
    899       875  
Intangible assets, net
    476       607  
Capitalized software, net
    1,848       1,804  
Deferred tax asset
    7,905       7,905  
Other long-term assets
    45       30  
Total assets
  $ 18,358     $ 18,495  

 
               
Current liabilities
  $ 2,015     $ 2,936  
Long-term liabilities
    825       907  
Stockholders' equity
    15,518       14,652  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  $ 18,358     $ 18,495  

 
               
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
 
  June 30,     June 30,  
 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net revenue
  $ 2,848     $ 3,018     $ 5,348     $ 8,795  
Gross profit
    1,995       2,335       5,920       6,771  
Operating expenses:
                               
Research and development
    955       649       2,740       1,967  
Selling, general & administrative
    861       1,068       2,959       3,199  
Litigation
    -       188       313       188  
Operating income (loss)
    179       430       (92 )     1,417  
Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan (1)
    804       -       804       -  
Other income/(expense), net
    -       6       -       21  
Net income before provision for income taxes
    983       436       711       1,438  
Income tax benefit (expense)
    (1 )     (10 )     (11 )     (13 )
Net income
  $ 982     $ 426     $ 701     $ 1,425  
 
                               
Per share data:
                               
Basic
  $ 0.04     $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.06  
Diluted
  $ 0.04     $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.06  
Weighted average shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    23,360       22,975       23,186       22,937  
Diluted
    25,669       26,445       25,507       25,403  

(1) During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $804,200 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan which originated during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

 
 
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
 
 
  2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income
  $ 701     $ 1,425  
 
               
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
               
Depreciation and amortization
    23       30  
Amortization of intangible assets
    131       122  
Amortization of capitalized software
    456       228  
Stock-based compensation
    94       13  
Gain from extinguishment of debt - PPP loan
    (804 )     -  
 
               
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
               
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
    (91 )     (168 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    (35 )     58  
Accounts payable
    8       40  
Accrued expenses
    (62 )     69  
Deferred revenue
    (169 )     (66 )
Net cash provided by operating activities
    252       1,751  
 
               
Cash flows from investing activities:
               
Purchases of property and equipment
    (11 )     -  
Changes in long-term deposits
    (15 )     6  
Acquisition of intangible assets
    -       (81 )
Capitalized software development costs
    (500 )     (745 )
Net cash used in investing activities
    (526 )     (820 )
 
               
Cash flows from financing activities:
               
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
    71       15  
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan
    -       804  
Net cash provided by financing activities
    71       819  
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
    (203 )     1,750  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
    6,659       4,357  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
  $ 6,456     $ 6,107  
 
               

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
                       
GAAP gross profit
  1,995     2,335     5,920     6,771  
Amortization of capitalized software
    131       57       321       152  
Acquisition related expenses
    43       42       131       122  
Non-GAAP gross profit
  2,169     2,434     6,372     7,045  
                                 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
                               
GAAP operating expenses
  1,816     1,905     6,012     5,354  
Litigation
    -       188       313       188  
Depreciation and amortization
    6       10       23       30  
Amortization of capitalized software
    56       29       135       76  
Stock-based compensation
    38       5       94       13  
Non-GAAP operating expenses
  1,716     1,673     5,447     5,047  
                                 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
                               
GAAP net income
  982     426     701     1,425  
Litigation
    -       188       313       188  
Depreciation and amortization
    6       10       23       30  
Amortization of capitalized software
    187       86       456       228  
Stock-based compensation
    38       5       94       13  
Acquisition related expenses
    43       42       131       122  
Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan (1)
    (804 )     -       (804 )     -  
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
    1       10       11       13  
Non-GAAP net income
  453     767     925     2,019  
                                 
Per share data:
                               
Basic
  0.02     0.03     0.04     0.09  
Diluted
  0.02     0.03     0.04     0.08  
Weighted average shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    23,360       22,975       23,186       22,937  
Diluted
    25,669       25,445       25,507       25,403  

(1) During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a non-cash gain on debt extinguishment of $804,200 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loan which originated during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657244/Altigen-Communications-Inc-Reports-T ...

Altigen Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as-a-service (CCaaS) Cloud Solutions provider for Microsoft Teams, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British ...
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Trading Update
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21Altigen to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference
Accesswire | Analysen