Rocky Brands, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (August 3, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.rockybrands.com. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.