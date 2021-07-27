Cintas Corporation Announces 26.7% Increase in Quarterly Dividend and New $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of common stock payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021. This represents a 26.7% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas’ initial public offering 38 years ago in 1983.

Cintas also announced that the Board of Directors approved an additional share buyback program under which the Company may buy up to $1.5 billion of Cintas common stock at market prices. The number of shares to be purchased and the timing will be determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and purchases may be discontinued at any time.