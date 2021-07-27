Alta Equipment Group to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Colucci, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in virtual investor meetings and give a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://Investors.altaequipment.com.