Agilysys Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Revenue of $38.7M

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today reported operating results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total net revenue was $38.7 million, compared to net revenue of $29.8 million and $38.4 million in the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Recurring revenues (which are comprised of support, maintenance and subscription services) for the fiscal first quarter were $23.2 million or 59.9% of total net revenue compared to $20.5 million or 68.8% of total net revenue and $20.1 million or 52.3% of total net revenue for the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively. Subscription revenues increased 33.2% over fiscal 2021 first quarter compared to an increase of 8.6% fiscal 2021 over fiscal 2020 first quarter. Subscription revenues comprised 43.7% of total recurring revenues compared to 37.2% and 34.9% for the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Gross margin was 64.2% compared to 62.2% and 52.1% in the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net income attributable to common shareholders in the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $1.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $(1.7) million or $(0.07) per diluted share and a net loss of $(1.6) million or $(0.07) per diluted share for the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.21 compared to $0.08 and $0.08 per share in the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020 respectively (see reconciliation below).

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improved to $6.9 million, compared to $3.4 million and $3.2 million in the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and 2020 respectively (see reconciliation below).

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $7.7 million compared to $(5.2) million and $(2.5) million in the fiscal first quarters of 2021 and 2020 respectively (see reconciliation below). Ending cash balance was $103.9 million, compared to ending cash balance of $99.2 million as of fiscal 2021 year-end.

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “While certain sectors within the domestic hospitality industry have seen good recovery since around March of this year, several other market segments, especially in international regions, remain challenged by the pandemic.”

“Despite the lack of recovery in multiple vertical and geographic market areas, this was our best Q1 April – June quarter with respect to sales success and revenue level, slightly higher than Q1 two years ago. We have seen a good pick up in hospitality customers finalizing technology decisions in a couple of domestic market segments. However, continuing implementation delays negatively affected revenue for the quarter, while driving the combined product, services and recurring revenue backlog to record levels.”

“We continue to make good progress with getting our recently modernized software products implemented at various customer properties. Our transformation from being known as a solid, trusted hospitality software solutions enterprise software company to one which is also driven by modern technology-based cloud applications is now underway in full flow, positioning us well for a promising future. Our upcoming increases in sales, marketing, services and support investments will further speed up that transformation process.”

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Agilysys continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry with our primary focus being the safety of our employees and customers as we manage through these unprecedented times. We are re-iterating our previously released guidance of full year fiscal 2022 revenue of $160 to $170 million and Adjusted EBITDA of slightly better than 15% of revenue.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continue to be excited with the solid foundation we have built for long term sustainable growth and profitability. We have positioned the company to be a dependable growing partner for customers and a provider of mission critical, modern technology solutions to the hospitality industry. Now that the industry is starting to see recovery in certain markets, we are beginning to see the sound business fundamentals come through in our financial results. We are executing on our strategic plan and remaining committed to the profitability and success of the company while serving the needs of customers and supporting the recovery of the hospitality industry.”

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, and statements we make regarding recovery from and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our technical transformation, and future growth and profitability.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the success of any measures we have taken or may take in the future in response thereto; and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, convertible preferred stock issuance costs, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the hospitality industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is also known for its world class customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all its longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

AGILYSYS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net revenue: Products $ 8,844 $ 5,239 Support, maintenance and subscription services 23,207 20,497 Professional services 6,674 4,071 Total net revenue 38,725 29,807 Cost of goods sold: Products 4,360 3,015 Support, maintenance and subscription services 4,744 4,306 Professional services 4,754 3,936 Total cost of goods sold 13,858 11,257 Gross profit 24,867 18,550 Gross profit margin 64.2 % 62.2 % Operating expenses: Product development 11,485 8,266 Sales and marketing 3,052 2,601 General and administrative 7,003 5,719 Depreciation of fixed assets 566 723 Amortization of intangibles 465 461 Severance and other charges 225 1,203 Legal settlements, net 30 - Total operating expense 22,826 18,973 Operating income (loss) 2,041 (423 ) Other (income) expense: Interest income (22 ) (21 ) Interest expense 1 1 Other (income) expense, net (103 ) 106 Income (loss) before taxes 2,165 (509 ) Income tax expense 193 8 Net income (loss) $ 1,972 $ (517 ) Series A convertible preferred stock issuance costs - (937 ) Series A convertible preferred stock dividends (459 ) (199 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,513 $ (1,653 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,014 23,405 Net income (loss) per share - basic: $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 25,178 23,405 Net income (loss) per share - diluted: $ 0.06 $ (0.07 )

AGILYSYS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) June 30, March 31, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,911 $ 99,180 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,002 and $1,220, respectively 22,812 25,732 Contract assets 2,081 2,364 Inventories 1,186 1,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,837 4,797 Total current assets 134,827 133,250 Property and equipment, net 7,746 8,789 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,367 12,210 Goodwill 19,622 19,622 Intangible assets, net 8,400 8,400 Deferred income taxes, non-current 1,885 1,802 Other non-current assets 5,638 5,800 Total assets $ 189,485 $ 189,873 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,388 $ 6,346 Contract liabilities 34,763 38,394 Accrued liabilities 10,148 11,233 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,705 5,009 Finance lease obligations, current 15 19 Total current liabilities 57,019 61,001 Deferred income taxes, non-current 928 923 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,868 8,597 Finance lease obligations, non-current 5 6 Other non-current liabilities 4,178 4,011 Series A convertible preferred stock, no par value 35,000 35,459 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 31,606,831 shares issued; and 24,568,661 and 24,010,727 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 9,482 9,482 Treasury shares, 7,038,170 and 7,596,104 at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively (2,111 ) (2,278 ) Capital in excess of stated value 40,190 37,257 Retained earnings 36,889 35,376 Accumulated other comprehensive income 37 39 Total shareholders' equity 84,487 79,876 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 189,485 $ 189,873

AGILYSYS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,972 $ (517 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Loss on disposal of property & equipment 123 — Depreciation 566 723 Amortization of intangibles 465 461 Deferred income taxes (108 ) (84 ) Share-based compensation 3,621 1,426 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,356 (6,938 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,995 (4,929 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures (274 ) (243 ) Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies (2 ) (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (276 ) (245 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding (2,070 ) (934 ) Series A convertible preferred stock issuance proceeds, net of issuance costs - 34,063 Payment of preferred stock dividends (918 ) — Principal payments under long-term obligations (6 ) (6 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,994 ) 33,123 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 6 2 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,731 27,951 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 99,180 46,653 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 103,911 $ 74,604

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,972 $ (517 ) $ (1,575 ) Income tax expense 193 8 25 Income (loss) before taxes 2,165 (509 ) (1,550 ) Depreciation of fixed assets 566 723 213 Amortization of intangibles 465 461 678 Amortization of developed technology — — 3,175 Interest (income), net (21 ) (20 ) (79 ) EBITDA (a) 3,175 655 2,437 Share-based compensation 3,621 1,426 482 Severance and other charges, net 225 1,203 231 Other non-operating (income) expense, net (103 ) 106 85 Legal settlements, net 30 — — Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 6,948 $ 3,390 $ 3,235

(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization

(b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) legal settlements, ii) severance and other charges, iii) impairments, iv) share-based compensation, and v) other non-operating (income) expense

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,513 $ (1,653 ) $ (1,575 ) Amortization of intangibles 465 461 678 Amortization of developed technology — — 3,175 Share-based compensation 3,621 1,426 482 Series A convertible preferred stock issuance costs — 937 — Severance and other charges, net 225 1,203 231 Legal settlements, net 30 — — Income tax adjustments (655 ) (456 ) (1,047 ) Adjusted net income (a) $ 5,199 $ 1,918 $ 1,944 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 24,014 23,405 23,212 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,178 23,820 23,681 Adjusted basic earnings per share (b) $ 0.22 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (b) $ 0.21 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

(a) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate. No income tax effect applies to one-time charges when a valuation allowance offsets their related deferred tax assets.

(b) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,995 $ (4,929 ) $ (1,913 ) Capital expenditures (274 ) (243 ) (571 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 7,721 $ (5,172 ) $ (2,484 )

(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures

