Shawne Merriman’s Lights out Xtreme Fighting 5 to Stream Live on fubo Sports Network on August 7

When Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) returns for its fifth installment, Southern California’s premier MMA organization will mark its comeback for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic globally stalled sports. On Saturday, August 7, a jam-packed card is slated to broadcast live from the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California on Fubo Sports Network ( www.fubosportsnetwork.com ).

Former San Diego Chargers Pro Bowl Linebacker Shawne Merriman launched LXF in 2019, due to his longtime fandom of mixed martial arts, for which he also trains himself. LXF 5 was originally slated for April 24, 2020, but the event had to be cancelled once the coronavirus spread around the world. After the recent reopening of California, Merriman and company strategically decided to safely bring back big-time cage combat.

WHEN: Saturday, August 7 at 9:30 p.m.ET/6:30 p.m. PT

The co-main event: Leon Shahbazyan (7-2), the older brother of UFC prospect Edmen Shahbazyan, will take on Moses Murrietta (8-5) in a middleweight match.

Additional bouts on the stacked card will include:

WATCH: LXF 5 will stream exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, available as a free channel on Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, News on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO or as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

About Fubo Sports Network

Available on 75 million devices, fubo Sports Network is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, fubo Sports Network airs live sports, award-winning original programming and partner content from CampusLore, FanDuel, Stadium, The Players Tribune, USA TODAY and VSiN, among others. Stream for free on Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, News on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO or as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006051/en/