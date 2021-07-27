checkAd

Shawne Merriman’s Lights out Xtreme Fighting 5 to Stream Live on fubo Sports Network on August 7

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

fubo Sports Network:

WHAT:

When Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) returns for its fifth installment, Southern California’s premier MMA organization will mark its comeback for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic globally stalled sports. On Saturday, August 7, a jam-packed card is slated to broadcast live from the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California on Fubo Sports Network (www.fubosportsnetwork.com).

 

Former San Diego Chargers Pro Bowl Linebacker Shawne Merriman launched LXF in 2019, due to his longtime fandom of mixed martial arts, for which he also trains himself. LXF 5 was originally slated for April 24, 2020, but the event had to be cancelled once the coronavirus spread around the world. After the recent reopening of California, Merriman and company strategically decided to safely bring back big-time cage combat.

 

WHEN:

Saturday, August 7 at 9:30 p.m.ET/6:30 p.m. PT

 

WHO:

Headlining the competition will be a scintillating lightweight scrap between Erick “The Ghost Pepper” Gonzalez (13-5) and Samuel “The Alley Cat” Alvarez (5-3).

 

The co-main event: Leon Shahbazyan (7-2), the older brother of UFC prospect Edmen Shahbazyan, will take on Moses Murrietta (8-5) in a middleweight match.

 

Additional bouts on the stacked card will include:

 

  • 2016 Armenian Olympian wrestler Maksim Manukyan makes his professional MMA debut against Joseph Keith (1-1) in a welterweight match.
  • Former LXF title contender A.J. Bryant (11-5) will take on the battle-tested Sergio Quinones (13-23) in a 150-pound catchweight clash.
  • Former LXF lightweight champion Dominic Clark (14-11) will meet Mike Segura (9-6) in a lightweight bout.
  • A pair of LXF veterans in Gilbert Nakatani (2-0) and Benji Gomez (9-14) will duke it out in a 130-pound catchweight battle.
  • Chris Padilla (9-4) makes his return to MMA after three years away looking to stop Devon Brock (6-4) and his two-fight winning streak in a lightweight attraction.
  • Arnold Jimenez (6-2) will ride a four-fight winning streak against Marcos Bonilla (4-6) in a featherweight fight.

 

WATCH:

LXF 5 will stream exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, available as a free channel on Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, News on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO or as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

About Fubo Sports Network

Available on 75 million devices, fubo Sports Network is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, fubo Sports Network airs live sports, award-winning original programming and partner content from CampusLore, FanDuel, Stadium, The Players Tribune, USA TODAY and VSiN, among others. Stream for free on Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, News on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO or as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

FuboTV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shawne Merriman’s Lights out Xtreme Fighting 5 to Stream Live on fubo Sports Network on August 7 fubo Sports Network: WHAT: When Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) returns for its fifth installment, Southern California’s premier MMA organization will mark its comeback for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic globally stalled sports. On …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21fuboTV Names Alison Sternberg Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Fubo Gaming, The Cordish Companies Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Pennsylvania for Forthcoming Mobile Fubo Sportsbook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21fuboTV to Announce Q2 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten