C.H. Robinson Names Arun Rajan, Digital and Customer Experience Veteran, as Chief Product Officer

“Arun is a seasoned leader, with a long history of developing and deploying products that enrich the customer experience and create value at industry leading companies. I am incredibly excited to have him join the Robinson leadership team. As we continue to focus on creating differentiated value for the nearly 200,000 carriers and customers of Robinson, Arun’s deep experience and his strong leadership capabilities will be invaluable as we drive the next generation of innovation for our industry while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW) announced today that Arun Rajan will be joining the company as Chief Product Officer, effective September 1, 2021. Rajan will report to Chief Executive Officer Bob Biesterfeld and will lead all global product development and innovation across C.H. Robinson’s platforms.

Rajan brings nearly three decades of product and technology experience to the role, and he most recently served as Chief Technology Officer of Whole Foods Market, a subsidiary of Amazon. Prior to joining Whole Foods, Rajan was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer for the pioneering online retailer Zappos during a period when they redefined the customer experience in ecommerce. He was also Co-Founder and CTO at Intent Media, a data science company for the world’s preeminent online travel and commerce brands. Rajan earlier served as CTO of One Kings Lane and Travelocity Europe.

“I am thrilled to join C.H. Robinson at this time of significant opportunity,” Rajan said. “Robinson is an industry leader with a great culture and a powerful platform for growth. I look forward to working with Bob and the team to lead the company’s product innovation and to further develop the product strategy and technology roadmap to deliver industry leading outcomes for our customers and partners and to help lead the company into its next phase of growth.”

Rajan earned a BS degree in Computer Science and an MS degree in Information Systems Management.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

Source: C.H. Robinson

CHRW-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006065/en/