Masimo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Product revenue increased 1.4% to $305.1 million, and decreased 0.1% on a constant currency basis, compared to $301.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 72,500 in the second quarter of 2021.

Masimo (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, ended July 3, 2021.

GAAP operating margin for the second quarter 2021 was 21.3% compared to 20.7% in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating margin was 23.4% compared to 21.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, GAAP net income was $50.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share compared to net income of $55.8 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $54.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income of $49.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $576.0 million as of July 3, 2021.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said “We are happy to report strong second quarter results. While we expected the drivers and capital orders of 2021 to be lower than we achieved in 2020 due to high demand during the height of COVID-19, and expected sensor volumes to rebound as elective surgeries recover, we did not anticipate the very strong increase in single-patient-use sensors that we realized this quarter. This produced higher revenues that exceeded expectations for this period.”

2021 Financial Guidance

The Company provided the following updated estimates for its full-year 2021 guidance:

2021 Updated Guidance(1) Prior 2021 Guidance(1) (in millions, except percentages and earnings per share) GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue $ 1,216.0 $ 1,216.0 $ 1,205.0 $ 1,205.0 Product revenue $ 1,216.0 $ 1,216.0 $ 1,205.0 $ 1,205.0 Percentage growth - as reported 6.3 % N/A 5.4 % N/A Percentage growth - constant currency N/A 5.4 % N/A 4.5 % Gross margin 65.3 % 66.0 % 66.7 % 67.0 % Operating margin 22.3 % 23.8 % 23.2 % 24.5 % Earnings per diluted share $ 3.83 $ 3.85 $ 3.83 $ 3.83 Estimated tax rate 18.2 % 23.4 % 20.0 % 24.3 %

(1) Updated guidance provided July 27, 2021. Prior guidance provided April 26, 2021.

Product revenue increasing to $1,216 million, which reflects reported growth of 6.3% and constant currency growth of 5.4%;

GAAP earnings per diluted share remains at $3.83;

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share increasing to $3.85;

Included in our full-year 2021 revenue guidance is approximately $10.0 million of year-over-year currency tailwinds, which is consistent with our prior guidance.

Supplementary Non-GAAP Financial Information

For additional non-GAAP financial details, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masimo.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items described below. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company’s on-going operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding the Company’s net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) constant currency product revenue growth %, (ii) non-GAAP net income, (iii) non-GAAP (net income) earnings per diluted share and (iv) non-GAAP operating income/margin. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the Company’s operating results with those of other companies. Management believes constant currency product revenue growth, non-GAAP operating income/margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are important measures in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and uses these measures to better understand and evaluate our business.

The non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments for the following items, as well as the related income tax effects thereof:

Constant currency revenue adjustments

Some of our sales agreements with foreign customers provide for payment in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. These foreign currency revenues, when converted into U.S. Dollars, can vary significantly from period-to-period depending on the average and quarter-end exchange rates during a respective period. We believe that comparing these foreign currency denominated revenues by holding the exchange rates constant with the prior year period is useful to management and investors in evaluating our product revenue growth rates on a period-to-period basis. We anticipate that fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the related constant currency adjustments for calculation of our product revenue growth rate will continue to occur in future periods.

Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs

We derive royalty and other revenue, net of related costs, from certain non-recurring contractual arrangements that we do not expect to continue in the future. We believe the exclusion of royalty and other revenue, net of related costs, associated with these non-recurring revenue streams is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Acquisition, integration and related costs

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with acquisitions, integrations, investments and divestitures. These items also include but are not limited to amortization and depreciation of intangible assets, asset impairments, and in-process research and development. We believe that the exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with certain litigation matters, which can vary in their characteristics, frequency and significance to our operating results. We believe that the exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Other adjustments

In the event there are gains, losses and other adjustments which impact period-to-period comparability and do not represent the underlying ongoing results of the business, the Company may choose to exclude these from non-GAAP earnings.

Realized and unrealized gains or losses

These transactions represent gains, losses, and other related costs associated with foreign currency denominated transactions and investments. As the Company does not actively hedge these currency exposures, changes in the underlying currency rates relative to the U.S. Dollar may result in realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses between the time these receivables and payables arise and the time that they are settled in cash. Unrealized and realized gains and losses on investments may impact the Company’s reported results of operations for a period. These items are highly variable, difficult to predict and outside the control of those responsible for the underlying operations of the business. We believe that exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

In order to reflect the tax effected impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, the Company will adjust the non-GAAP earnings by the approximate tax impact of these adjustments.

Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense

GAAP requires that excess tax benefits recognized on stock-based compensation expense be reflected in our provision for income taxes rather than paid-in capital. As these excess tax benefits may be highly variable from period-to-period, the Company may choose to exclude these tax benefits from non-GAAP earnings to facilitate comparability between periods and with peers.

Second Quarter 2021 Actuals versus Second Quarter 2020 Actuals

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE(1): Three Months Ended (in thousands, except percentages) July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 GAAP product revenue $ 305,118 $ 300,953 Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments: Constant currency F/X adjustments (4,335 ) N/A Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments (4,335 ) N/A Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue $ 300,783 $ 300,953 Product revenue growth % GAAP 1.4 % Non-GAAP constant currency (0.1 )%

(1) May not foot due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Three Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 50,235 $ 0.88 $ 55,772 $ 0.96 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 2,509 0.04 1,313 0.02 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2) 373 0.01 25 — Other adjustments(3) 3,362 0.06 — — Realized and unrealized gains or losses 59 — (11 ) — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1,218 ) (0.02 ) (361 ) (0.01 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense (1,324 ) (0.02 ) (7,486 ) (0.13 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,760 0.07 (6,519 ) (0.11 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 53,997 $ 0.94 $ 49,253 $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 57,379 58,204

(1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). (3) Other adjustments includes a charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to assisting a long-term OEM customer with their medical device correction.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN(1): Three Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 (in thousands, except percentages) $ $ GAAP operating income/margin $ 65,136 $ 62,220 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 2,509 1,313 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(2) 373 25 Other adjustments(3) 3,362 — Total non-GAAP adjustments 6,244 1,338 Non-GAAP operating income/margin $ 71,381 $ 63,558

GAAP operating income/margin % 21.3 % 20.7 % Non-GAAP operating income/margin % 23.4 % 21.1 %

(1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). (3) Other adjustments includes a charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to assisting a long-term OEM customer with their medical device correction.

Full-Year 2021 Guidance versus Full-Year 2020 Actuals

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH % TO CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH %(1): (in thousands, except percentages) Full-Year 2021 Updated Guidance(2) Full-Year 2020 Actuals GAAP product revenue $ 1,216,000 $ 1,143,744 Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments: Constant currency F/X adjustments (10,000 ) N/A Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments (10,000 ) N/A Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue $ 1,206,000 $ 1,143,744

Product revenue growth %: GAAP 6.3 % Non-GAAP constant currency 5.4 %

(1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Updated guidance provided July 27, 2021. Prior guidance provided April 26, 2021.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Full-Year 2021 Updated Guidance(2) Full-Year 2020 Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 221,300 $ 3.83 $ 240,302 $ 4.14 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 10,100 0.18 8,286 0.14 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(3) 5,000 0.09 (474 ) (0.01 ) Other adjustments(4) 3,400 0.06 — — Realized and unrealized gains or losses 900 0.02 (2,631 ) (0.05 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3,500 ) (0.06 ) (6,096 ) (0.11 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation expense (15,000 ) (0.26 ) (30,172 ) (0.52 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 800 0.01 (31,086 ) (0.54 ) Non-GAAP product net income $ 222,100 $ 3.85 $ 209,216 $ 3.60 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 57,700 58,037

(1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Updated guidance provided July 27, 2021. Prior guidance provided April 26, 2021. (3) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). (4) Other adjustments includes a charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to assisting a long-term OEM customer with their medical device correction.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND OPERATING MARGIN(1): Full-Year 2021 Updated Guidance(2) Full-Year 2020 Actuals (in thousands, except percentages) $ $ GAAP gross margin $ 794,500 $ 743,065 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 4,100 1,807 Other adjustments(4) 3,400 — Total non-GAAP adjustments 7,500 1,807 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 802,000 $ 744,872 GAAP gross margin % 65.3 % 65.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin % 66.0 % 65.1 % GAAP operating income/margin $ 270,900 $ 255,823 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition, integration and related costs 10,100 8,286 Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards(3) 5,000 (474 ) Other adjustments(4) 3,400 — Total non-GAAP adjustments 18,500 7,812 Non-GAAP operating income/margin $ 289,400 $ 263,636 GAAP operating income/margin % 22.3 % 22.4 % Non-GAAP operating income/margin % 23.8 % 23.1 %

(1) May not foot due to rounding. (2) Updated guidance provided July 27, 2021. Prior guidance provided April 26, 2021. (3) Litigation related expenses, settlements and awards includes legal expenses in 2021 related to a complaint filed against Apple, Inc. with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). (4) Other adjustments includes a charge in the second quarter of 2021 related to assisting a long-term OEM customer with their medical device correction.

MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) July 3,

2021 January 2,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 575,955 $ 641,447 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 179,354 141,350 Inventories 206,607 215,952 Other current assets 89,920 102,416 Total current assets 1,051,836 1,101,165 Lease receivable, noncurrent 65,198 57,666 Deferred costs and other contract assets 21,704 20,076 Property and equipment, net 274,723 272,511 Intangible assets, net 75,025 73,923 Goodwill 102,486 103,206 Deferred tax assets 39,312 39,363 Other non-current assets 51,404 44,642 Total assets $ 1,681,688 $ 1,712,552 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 66,248 $ 64,061 Accrued compensation 55,043 71,601 Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities, current 44,158 44,935 Other current liabilities 54,580 53,239 Total current liabilities 220,029 233,836 Other non-current liabilities 70,424 71,076 Total liabilities 290,453 304,912 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 55 55 Treasury stock (767,653 ) (638,736 ) Additional paid-in capital 714,267 703,693 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (267 ) 1,413 Retained earnings 1,444,833 1,341,215 Total stockholders’ equity 1,391,235 1,407,640 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,681,688 $ 1,712,552

MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Product revenue $ 305,118 $ 300,953 $ 604,161 $ 570,578 Cost of goods sold 112,206 109,369 214,374 193,365 Gross profit 192,912 191,584 389,787 377,213 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 93,833 98,461 190,533 188,338 Research and development 33,943 30,878 68,454 58,119 Litigation settlements and (awards) — 25 — (474 ) Total operating expenses 127,776 129,364 258,987 245,983 Operating income 65,136 62,220 130,800 131,230 Non-operating income (loss) 80 1,405 (657 ) 4,751 Income before provision for income taxes 65,216 63,625 130,143 135,981 Provision for income taxes 14,981 7,853 26,525 15,753 Net income $ 50,235 $ 55,772 $ 103,618 $ 120,228 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.02 $ 1.88 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.96 $ 1.80 $ 2.08 Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations: Basic 55,032 54,764 55,116 54,316 Diluted 57,379 58,204 57,630 57,913

The following table presents details of the stock-based compensation expense that is included in each functional line item in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Cost of goods sold $ 192 $ 183 $ 397 $ 314 Selling, general and administrative 5,076 10,048 14,488 18,778 Research and development 2,994 2,957 6,085 5,368 Total $ 8,262 $ 13,188 $ 20,970 $ 24,460

MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 103,618 $ 120,228 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,314 13,587 Stock-based compensation 20,970 24,460 Loss on disposal of equipment, intangibles and other assets 166 196 Provision (Benefit) for credit losses 497 (170 ) Benefit from deferred income taxes — 77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (38,700 ) (41,295 ) Increase in lease receivable, net (7,544 ) (2,183 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 8,627 (37,548 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 6,456 (12,004 ) Increase in deferred costs and other contract assets (1,652 ) (2,105 ) Increase in other non-current assets (166 ) (442 ) Increase in accounts payable 1,974 32,798 Decrease in accrued compensation (16,303 ) (2,025 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (5,998 ) 5,876 (Decrease) increase in income tax payable (2,034 ) 248 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue and other contract-related liabilities (1,231 ) 6,920 Decrease in other non-current liabilities (736 ) (558 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 85,258 106,060 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of short-term investments — 70,000 Purchases of property and equipment, net (14,242 ) (51,263 ) Increase in intangible assets (2,977 ) (4,322 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (78,310 ) Other strategic investing activities — (6,750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,219 ) (70,645 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,137 34,629 Payroll tax withholdings on behalf of employees for vested equity awards (16,724 ) (1,424 ) Repurchases of common stock (128,917 ) (591 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (136,504 ) 32,614 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash 804 (847 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (67,661 ) 67,182 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 645,004 568,075 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 577,343 $ 635,257

