A10 Networks Reports 12.7% Organic Growth for Q2 2021
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary
- Revenue of $59.2 million, up 12.7% year-over-year.
- Improving commercial execution combined with favorable market conditions drove 20% growth in the Americas year-over-year; Japan normalized as expected.
- Deferred revenue of $116.3 million, up 10.8% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin of 77.0%; non-GAAP gross margin of 77.9% as the company navigated short-term input cost pressures.
- GAAP net income of $6.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income of $10.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share compared with non-GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million compared to $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.
“Our focus on customer-centric product innovation and on driving improvements in commercial execution is beginning to deliver results, with consolidated revenue growing double-digits in the second quarter and EBITDA growing faster than that rate,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “We gained market share, adding new customers and expanding our security-led sales with existing customers. As expected, Japan again grew year-over-year during the quarter. Our customer engagements, strength of funnel and improving execution reinforce our confidence in full year growth targets while building a diversified customer base for the future.”
“We continue to deliver on our strategic goal to deliver leading innovative solutions to the market,” continued Trivedi. “We grew product revenue, which is a leading indicator of future recurring revenue, by 17.6% year-over-year. Year-to-date, recurring revenue has grown faster than our consolidated revenue, and our deferred revenue reached an all-time high, demonstrating our ability to sell differentiated solutions that are meeting the security challenges of today’s world. The growth, combined with an increasingly favorable sales mix, greater contribution of recurring revenue and discipline related to our cost structure is driving significant expansion of our profitability. Our GAAP net income nearly doubled on 12.7% revenue growth, and we generated more than $17.2 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter.”
Based on improved visibility, management today provided guidance for the third quarter. Management now expects third quarter revenue of $60.6 to $63.4 million, with the bottom-line growing at a faster rate than the top-line.
Conference Call Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding our strategic focus, demand for our solutions, revenue predictability, financial leverage, growth outlook for Japan, investment in growth initiatives and sales, marketing and R&D, revenue growth and targets, profitability, our customer base and positioning, and our expectations with respect to revenue for the third quarter, including recurring revenue, and our positioning. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the timing of customer orders and product shipments; members of our management team or a significant number of our global employee base becoming ill with COVID-19; changes in government regulations and mandates to address COVID-19 that may adversely impact our ability to continue to operate without disruption; a significant decline in global macroeconomic conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; challenges to our infrastructure because of the number of employees working from remote locations; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation, changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in “Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2021. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, and are used by the company's management for that purpose.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, and (ii) global distribution center transition expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as our GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding (i) interest expense (if any), (ii) interest income and other (income) expense, net, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) provision for income taxes, (v) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (vi) litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (vii) global distribution center transition expense, and (viii) non-recurring facilities expense.
We have included our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit https://www.a10networks.com/ and follow us @A10Networks.
The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$
|
34,363
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,214
|
|
|
$
|
64,903
|
|
|
|
$
|
59,950
|
|
Services
|
24,805
|
|
|
|
23,286
|
|
|
49,108
|
|
|
|
46,314
|
|
Total revenue
|
59,168
|
|
|
|
52,500
|
|
|
114,011
|
|
|
|
106,264
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
8,215
|
|
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
15,301
|
|
|
|
13,485
|
|
Services
|
5,415
|
|
|
|
4,878
|
|
|
10,828
|
|
|
|
10,079
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
13,630
|
|
|
|
11,422
|
|
|
26,129
|
|
|
|
23,564
|
|
Gross profit
|
45,538
|
|
|
|
41,078
|
|
|
87,882
|
|
|
|
82,700
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
19,749
|
|
|
|
18,476
|
|
|
38,841
|
|
|
|
39,097
|
|
Research and development
|
13,491
|
|
|
|
13,450
|
|
|
27,472
|
|
|
|
28,765
|
|
General and administrative
|
5,082
|
|
|
|
5,237
|
|
|
10,329
|
|
|
|
11,132
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
38,322
|
|
|
|
37,163
|
|
|
76,642
|
|
|
|
78,994
|
|
Income from operations
|
7,216
|
|
|
|
3,915
|
|
|
11,240
|
|
|
|
3,706
|
|
Non-operating income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
(1,295
|
)
|
|
|
458
|
|
Total non-operating income (expense), net
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
(1,295
|
)
|
|
|
458
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
7,104
|
|
|
|
4,142
|
|
|
9,945
|
|
|
|
4,164
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
488
|
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
653
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
6,616
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,808
|
|
|
$
|
9,273
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
76,774
|
|
|
|
78,178
|
|
|
76,745
|
|
|
|
78,119
|
|
Diluted
|
79,316
|
|
|
|
79,982
|
|
|
79,501
|
|
|
|
79,930
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
6,616
|
|
|
$
|
3,808
|
|
|
$
|
9,273
|
|
|
$
|
3,511
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
|
3,075
|
|
|
|
7,232
|
|
|
|
6,316
|
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
506
|
|
Litigation and investigation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Non-recurring facilities expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
10,516
|
|
|
$
|
7,136
|
|
|
$
|
19,957
|
|
|
$
|
11,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Litigation and investigation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
Non-recurring facilities expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
76,774
|
|
|
$
|
78,178
|
|
|
$
|
76,745
|
|
|
$
|
78,119
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
79,316
|
|
|
$
|
79,982
|
|
|
$
|
79,501
|
|
|
$
|
79,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2021
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
67,949
|
|
|
|
$
|
83,281
|
|
|
Marketable securities
|
98,860
|
|
|
|
74,851
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $193 and $41, respectively
|
50,219
|
|
|
|
51,051
|
|
|
Inventory
|
19,084
|
|
|
|
20,730
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
14,523
|
|
|
|
12,390
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
250,635
|
|
|
|
242,303
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
9,148
|
|
|
|
7,888
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
1,307
|
|
|
|
1,307
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
141
|
|
|
|
862
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
34,907
|
|
|
|
38,451
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
296,138
|
|
|
|
$
|
290,811
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
5,661
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,851
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
27,763
|
|
|
|
36,930
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
69,918
|
|
|
|
65,999
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
103,342
|
|
|
|
107,780
|
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
46,409
|
|
|
|
42,700
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
21,882
|
|
|
|
24,357
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
171,633
|
|
|
|
174,837
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 76,554 and 76,346 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost: 6,825 and 5,578 shares, respectively
|
(48,623
|
)
|
|
|
(37,410
|
)
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
436,112
|
|
|
|
425,534
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(262,976
|
)
|
|
|
(272,249
|
)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
124,505
|
|
|
|
115,974
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
296,138
|
|
|
|
$
|
290,811
|
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis)
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,273
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,511
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,753
|
|
|
|
6,096
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
6,891
|
|
|
|
6,009
|
|
|
Other non-cash items
|
531
|
|
|
|
(423
|
)
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
882
|
|
|
|
8,442
|
|
|
Inventory
|
1,499
|
|
|
|
(92
|
)
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(1,200
|
)
|
|
|
2,662
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
821
|
|
|
|
(776
|
)
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
(11,642
|
)
|
|
|
(6,610
|
)
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
7,628
|
|
|
|
3,834
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
19,436
|
|
|
|
22,653
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
2,865
|
|
|
|
3,160
|
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
48,586
|
|
|
|
16,549
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(76,141
|
)
|
|
|
(12,982
|
)
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(2,443
|
)
|
|
|
(1,549
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(27,133
|
)
|
|
|
5,178
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans
|
3,578
|
|
|
|
5,609
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(11,213
|
)
|
|
|
(13,336
|
)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(7,635
|
)
|
|
|
(7,727
|
)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(15,332
|
)
|
|
|
20,104
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
|
$
|
83,281
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,742
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
|
$
|
67,949
|
|
|
|
$
|
65,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
45,538
|
|
|
$
|
41,078
|
|
|
$
|
87,882
|
|
|
$
|
82,700
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
77.0
|
%
|
|
|
78.2
|
%
|
|
|
77.1
|
%
|
|
|
77.8
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
|
|
799
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
46,093
|
|
|
$
|
41,376
|
|
|
$
|
89,351
|
|
|
$
|
83,499
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
77.9
|
%
|
|
|
78.8
|
%
|
|
|
78.4
|
%
|
|
|
78.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO
TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
38,322
|
|
|
$
|
37,163
|
|
|
$
|
76,642
|
|
|
$
|
78,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
2,309
|
|
|
|
2,777
|
|
|
|
6,288
|
|
|
|
5,517
|
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
506
|
|
Litigation and investigation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Non-recurring facilities expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
784
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,422
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
34,977
|
|
|
$
|
34,133
|
|
|
$
|
67,427
|
|
|
$
|
72,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
|
$
|
3,915
|
|
|
$
|
11,240
|
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
|
3,075
|
|
|
|
7,232
|
|
|
|
6,316
|
|
Amortization expense related to acquisition
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
506
|
|
Litigation and investigation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Non-recurring facilities expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
Global distribution center transition expense
|
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
11,116
|
|
|
$
|
7,243
|
|
|
$
|
21,924
|
|
|
$
|
11,353
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
6,616
|
|
|
$
|
3,808
|
|
|
$
|
9,273
|
|
|
$
|
3,511
|
|
Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net
|
112
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
(458
|
)
|
Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense
|
2,340
|
|
|
2,785
|
|
|
4,753
|
|
|
6,096
|
|
Exclude: Provision for income taxes
|
488
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
653
|
|
EBITDA
|
9,556
|
|
|
6,700
|
|
|
15,993
|
|
|
9,802
|
|
Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax
|
2,612
|
|
|
3,075
|
|
|
7,232
|
|
|
6,316
|
|
Exclude: Litigation and investigation expense
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
30
|
|
Exclude: Non-recurring facilities expense
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
795
|
|
Exclude: Global distribution center transition expense
|
1,036
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
13,204
|
|
|
$
|
9,775
|
|
|
$
|
26,172
|
|
|
$
|
16,943
|
