A10 Networks Reports 12.7% Organic Growth for Q2 2021

Revenue of $59.2 million, up 12.7% year-over-year.

Improving commercial execution combined with favorable market conditions drove 20% growth in the Americas year-over-year; Japan normalized as expected.

Deferred revenue of $116.3 million, up 10.8% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin of 77.0%; non-GAAP gross margin of 77.9% as the company navigated short-term input cost pressures.

GAAP net income of $6.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income of $10.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share compared with non-GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million compared to $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

“Our focus on customer-centric product innovation and on driving improvements in commercial execution is beginning to deliver results, with consolidated revenue growing double-digits in the second quarter and EBITDA growing faster than that rate,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “We gained market share, adding new customers and expanding our security-led sales with existing customers. As expected, Japan again grew year-over-year during the quarter. Our customer engagements, strength of funnel and improving execution reinforce our confidence in full year growth targets while building a diversified customer base for the future.”

“We continue to deliver on our strategic goal to deliver leading innovative solutions to the market,” continued Trivedi. “We grew product revenue, which is a leading indicator of future recurring revenue, by 17.6% year-over-year. Year-to-date, recurring revenue has grown faster than our consolidated revenue, and our deferred revenue reached an all-time high, demonstrating our ability to sell differentiated solutions that are meeting the security challenges of today’s world. The growth, combined with an increasingly favorable sales mix, greater contribution of recurring revenue and discipline related to our cost structure is driving significant expansion of our profitability. Our GAAP net income nearly doubled on 12.7% revenue growth, and we generated more than $17.2 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter.”

Based on improved visibility, management today provided guidance for the third quarter. Management now expects third quarter revenue of $60.6 to $63.4 million, with the bottom-line growing at a faster rate than the top-line.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding our strategic focus, demand for our solutions, revenue predictability, financial leverage, growth outlook for Japan, investment in growth initiatives and sales, marketing and R&D, revenue growth and targets, profitability, our customer base and positioning, and our expectations with respect to revenue for the third quarter, including recurring revenue, and our positioning. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the timing of customer orders and product shipments; members of our management team or a significant number of our global employee base becoming ill with COVID-19; changes in government regulations and mandates to address COVID-19 that may adversely impact our ability to continue to operate without disruption; a significant decline in global macroeconomic conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; challenges to our infrastructure because of the number of employees working from remote locations; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation, changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in “Risk Factors” in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2021. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, and are used by the company's management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, and (ii) global distribution center transition expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as our GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (iv) global distribution center transition expense, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding (i) interest expense (if any), (ii) interest income and other (income) expense, net, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) provision for income taxes, (v) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (vi) litigation settlement and internal investigation expense, (vii) global distribution center transition expense, and (viii) non-recurring facilities expense.

We have included our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit https://www.a10networks.com/ and follow us @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Products $ 34,363 $ 29,214 $ 64,903 $ 59,950 Services 24,805 23,286 49,108 46,314 Total revenue 59,168 52,500 114,011 106,264 Cost of revenue: Products 8,215 6,544 15,301 13,485 Services 5,415 4,878 10,828 10,079 Total cost of revenue 13,630 11,422 26,129 23,564 Gross profit 45,538 41,078 87,882 82,700 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 19,749 18,476 38,841 39,097 Research and development 13,491 13,450 27,472 28,765 General and administrative 5,082 5,237 10,329 11,132 Total operating expenses 38,322 37,163 76,642 78,994 Income from operations 7,216 3,915 11,240 3,706 Non-operating income (expense): Interest and other income (expense), net (112 ) 227 (1,295 ) 458 Total non-operating income (expense), net (112 ) 227 (1,295 ) 458 Income before provision for income taxes 7,104 4,142 9,945 4,164 Provision for income taxes 488 334 672 653 Net income $ 6,616 $ 3,808 $ 9,273 $ 3,511 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 76,774 78,178 76,745 78,119 Diluted 79,316 79,982 79,501 79,930

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 6,616 $ 3,808 $ 9,273 $ 3,511 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 2,612 3,075 7,232 6,316 Amortization expense related to acquisition 252 253 505 506 Litigation and investigation expense — — — 30 Non-recurring facilities expense — — — 795 Global distribution center transition expense 1,036 — 2,947 — Non-GAAP net income $ 10,516 $ 7,136 $ 19,957 $ 11,158 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 0.04 0.04 0.09 0.08 Amortization expense related to acquisition 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Litigation and investigation expense — — — 0.00 Non-recurring facilities expense — — — 0.01 Global distribution center transition expense 0.01 — 0.04 — Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 0.26 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.25 $ 0.14 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 76,774 $ 78,178 $ 76,745 $ 78,119 Diluted $ 79,316 $ 79,982 $ 79,501 $ 79,930

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,949 $ 83,281 Marketable securities 98,860 74,851 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $193 and $41, respectively 50,219 51,051 Inventory 19,084 20,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,523 12,390 Total current assets 250,635 242,303 Property and equipment, net 9,148 7,888 Goodwill 1,307 1,307 Intangible assets, net 141 862 Other non-current assets 34,907 38,451 Total assets $ 296,138 $ 290,811 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,661 $ 4,851 Accrued liabilities 27,763 36,930 Deferred revenue 69,918 65,999 Total current liabilities 103,342 107,780 Deferred revenue, non-current 46,409 42,700 Other non-current liabilities 21,882 24,357 Total liabilities 171,633 174,837 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 76,554 and 76,346 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost: 6,825 and 5,578 shares, respectively (48,623 ) (37,410 ) Additional paid-in-capital 436,112 425,534 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9 ) 98 Accumulated deficit (262,976 ) (272,249 ) Total stockholders' equity 124,505 115,974 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 296,138 $ 290,811

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,273 $ 3,511 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,753 6,096 Stock-based compensation 6,891 6,009 Other non-cash items 531 (423 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 882 8,442 Inventory 1,499 (92 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,200 ) 2,662 Accounts payable 821 (776 ) Accrued and other liabilities (11,642 ) (6,610 ) Deferred revenue 7,628 3,834 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,436 22,653 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 2,865 3,160 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 48,586 16,549 Purchases of marketable securities (76,141 ) (12,982 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,443 ) (1,549 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (27,133 ) 5,178 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans 3,578 5,609 Repurchase of common stock (11,213 ) (13,336 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,635 ) (7,727 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,332 ) 20,104 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period $ 83,281 $ 45,742 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 67,949 $ 65,846

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 45,538 $ 41,078 $ 87,882 $ 82,700 GAAP gross margin 77.0 % 78.2 % 77.1 % 77.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 303 298 944 799 Global distribution center transition expense 252 — 525 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,093 $ 41,376 $ 89,351 $ 83,499 Non-GAAP gross margin 77.9 % 78.8 % 78.4 % 78.6 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP total operating expenses $ 38,322 $ 37,163 $ 76,642 $ 78,994 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 2,309 2,777 6,288 5,517 Amortization expense related to acquisition 252 253 505 506 Litigation and investigation expense — — — 30 Non-recurring facilities expense — — — 795 Global distribution center transition expense 784 — 2,422 — Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 34,977 $ 34,133 $ 67,427 $ 72,146

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP income from operations $ 7,216 $ 3,915 $ 11,240 $ 3,706 GAAP operating margin 12.2 % 7.5 % 9.9 % 3.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 2,612 3,075 7,232 6,316 Amortization expense related to acquisition 252 253 505 506 Litigation and investigation expense — — — 30 Non-recurring facilities expense — — — 795 Global distribution center transition expense 1,036 — 2,947 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 11,116 $ 7,243 $ 21,924 $ 11,353 Non-GAAP operating margin 18.8 % 13.8 % 19.2 % 10.7 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 6,616 $ 3,808 $ 9,273 $ 3,511 Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net 112 (227 ) 1,295 (458 ) Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,340 2,785 4,753 6,096 Exclude: Provision for income taxes 488 334 672 653 EBITDA 9,556 6,700 15,993 9,802 Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 2,612 3,075 7,232 6,316 Exclude: Litigation and investigation expense — — — 30 Exclude: Non-recurring facilities expense — — — 795 Exclude: Global distribution center transition expense 1,036 — 2,947 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,204 $ 9,775 $ 26,172 $ 16,943

