The Beauty Health Company to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

The Beauty Health Company ("BeautyHealth" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (833) 562-0162 (international callers please dial (209) 905-5448), using conference ID 9592658, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer, and Liyuan Woo, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11th at 11:30 a.m ET. The presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial and Perk products are available in over 87 countries with over 17,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information, please visit at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

