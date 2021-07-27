First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividend on Series ‘A’ Preferred Stock

RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, to be paid on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of Aug. 31, 2021.

There are currently 345,000 outstanding shares of the Series A preferred stock which are held pursuant to a Deposit Agreement dated March 12, 2020. Under that agreement, an aggregate of 13,800,000 depositary shares were issued, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.

