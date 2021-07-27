checkAd

Synchronoss Names Christina Gabrys Chief Legal Officer

27.07.2021, 22:05   

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the appointment of Christina “Chrissy” Gabrys as Chief Legal Officer. Gabrys succeeds Ronald Prague who is stepping down after 15 years with the company to pursue other interests. In her new role, Gabrys will oversee all legal affairs for the company.

“Ron has played a significant role in shaping the Synchronoss that we are today. His leadership in negotiating and closing customer agreements, completing acquisitions and the company’s other financial endeavors – including his contribution to the successful recent recapitalization of the company – has been invaluable and he will be greatly missed,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “I would like to thank Ron for all he’s contributed to the business. We will always consider him part of the Synchronoss family and wish him well in his new endeavors. Ron also has put in place a thorough transition plan that will allow Chrissy to quickly assume her new responsibilities as we welcome her to the senior leadership team.”

Gabrys most recently served as Synchronoss’ Assistant General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer where she worked with global customers and partners. As the company’s Chief Compliance Officer, she updated its compliance program to ensure best practices for corporate policies and procedures and governance across the organization. Gabrys joined Synchronoss as part of its acquisition of Openwave Messaging where she was legal counsel for the Americas and APAC.

“I am honored to assume the position of Chief Legal Officer and look forward to working with Synchronoss team members across the globe to empower our customers to connect with subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways,” said Gabrys. “I also want to express my sincere appreciation to Ron. His mentorship and diligent planning has paved the way for a seamless transition as I begin this new role.”

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com

Media Contacts

For Synchronoss:
Anais Merlin, CCgroup UK
Diane Rose, CCgroup US
E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

Investor Contact
For Synchronoss: Todd Kehrli/Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Investor Relations, Inc., E: investor@synchronoss.com





