Synchronoss Names Christina Gabrys Chief Legal Officer

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the appointment of Christina “Chrissy” Gabrys as Chief Legal Officer. Gabrys succeeds Ronald Prague who is stepping down after 15 years with the company to pursue other interests. In her new role, Gabrys will oversee all legal affairs for the company.



“Ron has played a significant role in shaping the Synchronoss that we are today. His leadership in negotiating and closing customer agreements, completing acquisitions and the company’s other financial endeavors – including his contribution to the successful recent recapitalization of the company – has been invaluable and he will be greatly missed,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “I would like to thank Ron for all he’s contributed to the business. We will always consider him part of the Synchronoss family and wish him well in his new endeavors. Ron also has put in place a thorough transition plan that will allow Chrissy to quickly assume her new responsibilities as we welcome her to the senior leadership team.”