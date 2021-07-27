checkAd

GCC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced its results for the second quarter 2021.

Q2 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mexico cement and ready-mix volumes increased 17.1% and 41.4%, respectively
  • Total U.S. cement volumes grew 10.6% and rose 4% excluding oil well cement
  • U.S. cement and ready-mix prices increased 8.3% and 6%
  • Consolidated net sales increased 18.1%, to US$286.7 million
  • EBITDA increased 18.6% to US$97 million, with a 33.8% EBITDA margin
  • Free cash flow increased 18% to US$41.4 million with a 42.7% conversion rate from EBITDA
  • Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.06x as of June 2021
  • Earnings per share increased 43.7% year on year, to US$0.1439

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

  Q2 21 Q2 20 Q2 21 vs Q2 20 H1 21 H1 20 H1 21 vs H1 20
Net sales 286.7 242.8 18.1% 465.5 424.2 9.7%
Operating income before other expenses, net 73.2 58.3 25.6% 98.7 78.9 25.1%
EBITDA* 97.0 81.8 18.6% 146.5 127.1 15.3%
EBITDA margin 33.8% 33.7%   31.5% 30.0%  
Free cash flow** 41.4 35.1 18.0% 56.0 43.8 27.8%
Net income 47.7 33.2 43.8% 63.0 49.6 27.0%
Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.1439 0.1001 43.7% 0.1902 0.1496 27.2%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

