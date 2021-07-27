GCC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.07.2021, 22:08 | 30 | 0 | 0 27.07.2021, 22:08 | CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced its results for the second quarter 2021.

Q2 2021 HIGHLIGHTS Mexico cement and ready-mix volumes increased 17.1% and 41.4%, respectively

Total U.S. cement volumes grew 10.6% and rose 4% excluding oil well cement

U.S. cement and ready-mix prices increased 8.3% and 6%

Consolidated net sales increased 18.1%, to US$286.7 million

EBITDA increased 18.6% to US$97 million, with a 33.8% EBITDA margin

Free cash flow increased 18% to US$41.4 million with a 42.7% conversion rate from EBITDA

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.06x as of June 2021

Earnings per share increased 43.7% year on year, to US$0.1439 KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars) Q2 21 Q2 20 Q2 21 vs Q2 20 H1 21 H1 20 H1 21 vs H1 20 Net sales 286.7 242.8 18.1% 465.5 424.2 9.7% Operating income before other expenses, net 73.2 58.3 25.6% 98.7 78.9 25.1% EBITDA* 97.0 81.8 18.6% 146.5 127.1 15.3% EBITDA margin 33.8% 33.7% 31.5% 30.0% Free cash flow** 41.4 35.1 18.0% 56.0 43.8 27.8% Net income 47.7 33.2 43.8% 63.0 49.6 27.0% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.1439 0.1001 43.7% 0.1902 0.1496 27.2% *EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





