GCC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced
its results for the second quarter 2021.
Q2 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
- Mexico cement and ready-mix volumes increased 17.1% and 41.4%, respectively
- Total U.S. cement volumes grew 10.6% and rose 4% excluding oil well cement
- U.S. cement and ready-mix prices increased 8.3% and 6%
- Consolidated net sales increased 18.1%, to US$286.7 million
- EBITDA increased 18.6% to US$97 million, with a 33.8% EBITDA margin
- Free cash flow increased 18% to US$41.4 million with a 42.7% conversion rate from EBITDA
- Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.06x as of June 2021
- Earnings per share increased 43.7% year on year, to US$0.1439
KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)
|Q2 21
|Q2 20
|Q2 21 vs Q2 20
|H1 21
|H1 20
|H1 21 vs H1 20
|Net sales
|286.7
|242.8
|18.1%
|465.5
|424.2
|9.7%
|Operating income before other expenses, net
|73.2
|58.3
|25.6%
|98.7
|78.9
|25.1%
|EBITDA*
|97.0
|81.8
|18.6%
|146.5
|127.1
|15.3%
|EBITDA margin
|33.8%
|33.7%
|31.5%
|30.0%
|Free cash flow**
|41.4
|35.1
|18.0%
|56.0
|43.8
|27.8%
|Net income
|47.7
|33.2
|43.8%
|63.0
|49.6
|27.0%
|Earnings per share (US$) ***
|0.1439
|0.1001
|43.7%
|0.1902
|0.1496
|27.2%
*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization
