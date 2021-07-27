Augmedix to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 10, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 for U.S. participants or +1 (201) 493-6780 for international participants and referencing conference ID #13721620. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/.