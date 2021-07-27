Treace to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 708-0264 for domestic callers or (720) 405-2122 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 9779815. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.