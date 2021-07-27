Treace to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

checkAd

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 708-0264 for domestic callers or (720) 405-2122 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 9779815. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.

About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and getting patients back to their active lives quickly.

To learn more about Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction, or find a Lapiplasty surgeon in your area, please visit: www.AlignMyToe.com or www.treace.com/patients

Contacts:
Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.net





