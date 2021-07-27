Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We are pleased with results for the second quarter as calculated current billings and revenue growth accelerated from strong customer adds and large deals,” said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. “These results reflect the continued importance and growing demand for a holistic understanding of Cyber Exposure across the entire attack surface. Our recent acquisition of Alsid and the closing of our $425 million credit facility position us well for continued growth and success."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $130.3 million, a 22% increase year-over-year.

Calculated current billings was $136.8 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $11.9 million, compared to a loss of $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $11.5 million, compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss was $11.6 million, compared to a loss of $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.11, compared to a loss per share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was $10.2 million, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.09, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $261.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $291.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.5 million, compared to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow was $15.0 million, compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.



Recent Business Highlights

Added 399 new enterprise platform customers (1) and 67 net new six-figure customers.

and 67 net new six-figure customers. Closed our new credit facility in July 2021 comprised of a $375 million senior secured term loan and a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility that replaced our $45 million revolving credit facility.

Completed the acquisition of Alsid SAS ("Alsid") and launched Tenable.ad — a solution designed to secure Active Directory environments and disrupt one of the most common attack paths in both advanced persistent threats and common hacks.

Announced a strategic collaboration with Deloitte to accelerate and secure smart manufacturing in Fortune 500 environments with Tenable.ot, which will be showcased in Deloitte’s Smart Factory @ Wichita.

Celebrated recognition as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for a third consecutive year based on ratings from Tenable employees.



Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $133.0 million to $135.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $7.0 million to $8.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $1.0 million to $3.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes of $2.3 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.03.

115.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the year ending December 31, 2021, we currently expect:

Calculated current billings in the range of $590.0 million to $595.0 million.

Revenue in the range of $528.0 million to $531.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $40.0 million to $44.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $29.0 million to $33.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes of $3.5 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.29.

115.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) We also added 91 new enterprise customers in connection with completing the acquisition of Alsid.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call today, July 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

investors@tenable.com

Media Relations

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. In addition, we exclude the tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities. We use non-GAAP net income (loss) to calculate non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 130,259 $ 107,209 $ 253,448 $ 209,857 Cost of revenue(1) 26,425 19,142 48,498 37,843 Gross profit 103,834 88,067 204,950 172,014 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 65,678 55,443 124,313 115,298 Research and development(1) 28,201 25,310 55,039 52,141 General and administrative(1) 21,836 17,879 43,281 36,812 Total operating expenses 115,715 98,632 222,633 204,251 Loss from operations (11,881 ) (10,565 ) (17,683 ) (32,237 ) Interest (expense) income, net (42 ) 455 (70 ) 1,189 Other expense, net (471 ) (298 ) (537 ) (1,258 ) Loss before income taxes (12,394 ) (10,408 ) (18,290 ) (32,306 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (756 ) 1,552 1,096 2,631 Net loss $ (11,638 ) $ (11,960 ) $ (19,386 ) $ (34,937 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 105,869 100,209 105,203 99,532

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 1,202 $ 830 $ 2,139 $ 1,577 Sales and marketing 7,577 5,375 13,873 9,871 Research and development 5,176 3,893 9,332 6,841 General and administrative 6,514 5,568 12,077 10,412 Total stock-based compensation $ 20,469 $ 15,666 $ 37,421 $ 28,701



TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,927 $ 178,223 Short-term investments 125,111 113,623 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $240 and $261 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 100,483 115,342 Deferred commissions 32,686 32,143 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,255 44,462 Total current assets 436,462 483,793 Property and equipment, net 37,407 38,920 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 45,811 46,733 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,299 39,426 Acquired intangible assets, net 42,610 13,193 Goodwill 126,705 54,414 Other assets 18,473 14,110 Total assets $ 744,767 $ 690,589 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 11,992 $ 5,731 Accrued compensation 35,901 35,509 Deferred revenue 334,106 328,819 Operating lease liabilities 5,355 3,815 Other current liabilities 274 1,028 Total current liabilities 387,628 374,902 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 110,768 105,691 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 52,028 54,529 Other liabilities 8,888 4,802 Total liabilities 559,312 539,924 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 106,510 and 103,715 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 1,065 1,037 Additional paid-in capital 811,644 757,470 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (16 ) 10 Accumulated deficit (627,238 ) (607,852 ) Total stockholders’ equity 185,455 150,665 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 744,767 $ 690,589



TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,386 ) $ (34,937 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,807 5,268 Stock-based compensation 37,421 28,701 Other (268 ) 606 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,985 13,512 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,077 7,173 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation 985 (8,297 ) Deferred revenue 6,665 2,182 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (1,126 ) 7,283 Net cash provided by operating activities 55,160 21,491 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,595 ) (11,004 ) Purchases of short-term investments (87,624 ) (91,908 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 76,000 124,675 Business combination, net of cash acquired (98,489 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (112,708 ) 21,763 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from loan agreement — 2,000 Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 8,046 7,307 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 8,704 10,974 Other financing activities (5 ) (8 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 16,745 20,273 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,463 ) (1,463 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,266 ) 62,064 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 178,463 74,665 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 136,197 $ 136,729



TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Subscription revenue $ 114,167 $ 92,010 $ 221,569 $ 178,400 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 12,567 12,179 24,972 25,598 Professional services and other revenue 3,525 3,020 6,907 5,859 Revenue(1) $ 130,259 $ 107,209 $ 253,448 $ 209,857

_______________



(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 94% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 93% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.





Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 130,259 $ 107,209 $ 253,448 $ 209,857 Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period 334,106 274,953 334,106 274,953 Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1) (327,569 ) (270,916 ) (331,275 ) (274,348 ) Calculated current billings $ 136,796 $ 111,246 $ 256,279 $ 210,462

_______________



(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $2.5 million related to Alsid's deferred revenue at the acquisition date, which is not included in the deferred revenue, current balance at March 31, 2021 or December 31, 2020.





Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,535 $ 16,999 $ 55,160 $ 21,491 Purchases of property and equipment (1,534 ) (10,390 ) (2,595 ) (11,004 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 15,001 $ 6,609 $ 52,565 $ 10,487

________________



(1) Free cash flow for the periods presented was impacted by:





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Employee stock purchase plan activity $ 3.1 $ 3.3 $ (1.9 ) $ (0.4 ) Acquisition-related expenses (1.6 ) — (3.3 ) (0.7 ) Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer — — 2.8 — Proceeds from lease incentives — 8.6 — 8.6 Capital expenditures related to new headquarters (0.6 ) (9.7 ) (0.8 ) (9.8 )

Free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were benefited by approximately $5 million and $10 million, respectively, as a result of the accelerated timing of payments for insurance, professional fees and rent in the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss from operations $ (11,881 ) $ (10,565 ) $ (17,683 ) $ (32,237 ) Stock-based compensation 20,469 15,666 37,421 28,701 Acquisition-related expenses 1,542 — 3,700 339 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,404 578 1,983 1,157 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 11,534 $ 5,679 $ 25,421 $ (2,040 ) Operating margin (9 ) % (10 ) % (7 ) % (15 ) % Non-GAAP operating margin 9 % 5 % 10 % (1 ) %





Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (11,638 ) $ (11,960 ) $ (19,386 ) $ (34,937 ) Stock-based compensation 20,469 15,666 37,421 28,701 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) (480 ) 437 (484 ) 635 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 1,542 — 3,700 339 Tax impact of acquisition(3) (1,137 ) — (1,137 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 1,404 578 1,983 1,157 Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4) — — 2,808 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 10,160 $ 4,721 $ 24,905 $ (4,105 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.35 ) Stock-based compensation 0.19 0.16 0.36 0.29 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) — — — 0.01 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 0.02 — 0.03 — Tax impact of acquisition(3) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4) — — 0.02 — Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(5) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) — Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.22 $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 105,869 100,209 105,203 99,532 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted(6) 113,869 108,587 113,905 99,532

________________



(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions. (2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses and the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not material. (3) The tax impact of the Alsid acquisition includes a $1.1 million deferred tax benefit. (4) The tax impact of the intra-entity asset transfer is related to the internal restructuring of Indegy, resulting in a current tax payment based on the applicable Israeli tax rate. (5) An adjustment may be necessary to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares. (6) In periods in which there is a non-GAAP net loss, basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding are the same, as potentially dilutive shares would be antidilutive.





Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 103,834 $ 88,067 $ 204,950 $ 172,014 Stock-based compensation 1,202 830 2,139 1,577 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,404 578 1,983 1,157 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 106,440 $ 89,475 $ 209,072 $ 174,748 Gross margin 80 % 82 % 81 % 82 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82 % 83 % 82 % 83 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and marketing expense $ 65,678 $ 55,443 $ 124,313 $ 115,298 Less: Stock-based compensation 7,577 5,375 13,873 9,871 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 58,101 $ 50,068 $ 110,440 $ 105,427 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue 45 % 47 % 44 % 50 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Research and development expense $ 28,201 $ 25,310 $ 55,039 $ 52,141 Less: Stock-based compensation 5,176 3,893 9,332 6,841 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 23,025 $ 21,417 $ 45,707 $ 45,300 Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue 18 % 20 % 18 % 22 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 General and administrative expense $ 21,836 $ 17,879 $ 43,281 $ 36,812 Less: Stock-based compensation 6,514 5,568 12,077 10,412 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 1,542 — 3,700 339 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,780 $ 12,311 $ 27,504 $ 26,061 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue 11 % 11 % 11 % 12 %

The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending September 30, 2021 Year Ending December 31, 2021 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted loss from operations $ (17.2 ) $ (16.2 ) $ (52.1 ) $ (48.1 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 22.0 22.0 82.5 82.5 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.5 0.5 4.2 4.2 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 1.7 1.7 5.4 5.4 Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 7.0 $ 8.0 $ 40.0 $ 44.0





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending September 30, 2021 Year Ending December 31, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net loss(1) $ (21.8 ) $ (19.8 ) $ (62.4 ) $ (58.4 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 22.0 22.0 82.5 82.5 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.6 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.5 0.5 4.2 4.2 Forecasted tax impact of acquisition (1.8 ) (1.8 ) (4.1 ) (4.1 ) Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.7 1.7 5.4 5.4 Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer — — 2.8 2.8 Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 1.0 $ 3.0 $ 29.0 $ 33.0 Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.55 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 0.22 0.22 0.77 0.77 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation — — 0.01 0.01 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses — — 0.04 0.04 Forecasted tax impact of acquisition (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.05 Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer — — 0.03 0.03 Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.29 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, diluted 107.0 107.0 106.5 106.5 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 115.0 115.0 115.0 115.0

________________

