AvePoint to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint, Inc. (“AvePoint” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVPT), the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Chief Executive Officer, TJ Jiang and Chief Financial Officer, Sophia Wu will provide an overview of these results, discuss current business trends, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of AvePoint’s website at: https://ir.avepoint.com/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About AvePoint
AvePoint enables customers to collaborate with confidence. AvePoint’s data management solutions help its diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on AvePoint’s solutions. AvePoint’s SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Its multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC.
ir@avepoint.com
617-542-6180

Media Contact:
Nicole Caci
AvePoint, Inc.
Nicole.caci@avepoint.com
201-201-8143





