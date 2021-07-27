checkAd

Bottomline to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the market close.

Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s results.

What: Bottomline Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT
Live Call:  US: (877) 407-3980
  International: (201) 689-8475
Webcast: https://investors.bottomline.com
   

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on August 10, 2021 through midnight on August 17, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (877) 660-6853 or International dial in: (201) 612-7415, Conference ID: 13712729.

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Bottomline:
Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Angela White
Bottomline
(603) 501-4899
Investors@bottomline.com 

Corporate Communications
John Stevens
Bottomline
(603) 501-4840
pr@bottomline.com

BTInvestorPR

 





