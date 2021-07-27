checkAd

Highwoods Properties Announces CFO Succession Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 22:06  |  20   |   |   

Mark Mulhern to Retire as CFO
Brendan Maiorana Appointed Successor
Transition Effective January 1, 2022

Further Strengthens Leadership Team
Sara Carlton Promoted to Vice President and Associate General Counsel
Ryan Hunt Promoted to Vice President and Chief Information Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced Mark Mulhern, 61, will retire as Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2022. Brendan Maiorana, 45, who currently serves as Executive Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, will assume the role of CFO upon Mr. Mulhern’s retirement.

Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Mark has been an exceptional contributor to Highwoods over the past decade, including his time as a member of our Board of Directors and the last seven years as our CFO. I know I speak on behalf of the entire Highwoods family when I say it has been our privilege to work alongside Mark as he finishes his long and successful professional career. His strong strategic thinking and people leadership skills will always be held in the highest regard here at Highwoods.

We are extremely fortunate to have Brendan become our new CFO. Brendan has already been a key member of our senior leadership team, partnering with Mark in the disciplined and conservative stewardship of our solid balance sheet, accounting practices and financial systems. We expect a seamless transition.”

Mr. Maiorana became Executive Vice President of Finance in July 2019 and assumed the role of Treasurer in January 2021. Prior to that, he was our Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations since May 2016. Prior to joining Highwoods, Mr. Maiorana spent 11 years in equity research at Wells Fargo Securities, starting as an associate equity research analyst. Prior to that, he worked four years at Ernst & Young LLP.

Highwoods also announced Sara Carlton, 45, has been promoted to Vice President and Associate General Counsel and Ryan Hunt, 44, has been promoted to Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Ms. Carlton joined Highwoods in 2007. Prior to joining Highwoods, she specialized in commercial real estate while in private practice at a law firm in Raleigh. At Highwoods, Ms. Carlton provides legal support to leasing and operations and leads our government leasing activities across all markets. She also works with the Company’s joint venture partners, development team and corporate financing team and leads the Company’s diversity and inclusion initiative. Ms. Carlton is a graduate of James Madison University with a BA in history and earned her law degree at Wake Forest University.

Mr. Hunt is responsible for the Company’s information technology strategy and aligning technology investments with the overall business. Mr. Hunt joined Highwoods in 1997 and quickly transitioned his focus to technology. He began his technology career on the IT Help Desk, served in various other roles within the Technology Department, and most recently served in the role of Senior Director of Application Development. While working at Highwoods, Mr. Hunt earned his BS in Management Information Systems from NC State University.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
  Executive Vice President of Finance and Treasurer
  brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
  919-872-4924

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Highwoods Properties Announces CFO Succession Plan Mark Mulhern to Retire as CFOBrendan Maiorana Appointed SuccessorTransition Effective January 1, 2022 Further Strengthens Leadership TeamSara Carlton Promoted to Vice President and Associate General CounselRyan Hunt Promoted to Vice President and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Enhances Extreme Event Models for Japan With Release of Updated Earthquake ...
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Half-year financial report January – June 2021: Strong second quarter for the building solutions divisions
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes
ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 - Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board