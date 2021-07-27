checkAd

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue was $293.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a 15.3% increase from $254.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a 57.5% increase from $186.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
   
GAAP gross margin was 56.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 56.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of $0.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
   
GAAP operating expenses were $103.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $74.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $70.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $50.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $20.4 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
   
GAAP operating income was $60.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $28.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $94.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $53.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
   
GAAP other income, net, was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) other income, net, was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.
   
GAAP income before income taxes was $63.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $33.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $96.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
   
GAAP net income was $55.2 million and $1.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $30.2 million and $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) net income was $86.5 million and $1.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $50.6 million and $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue was $547.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 55.6% increase from $352.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
   
GAAP gross margin was 55.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 56.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of $1.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for the deferred compensation plan expense.
   
GAAP operating expenses were $198.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $135.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $136.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $59.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $96.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $38.4 million for stock-based compensation expense.
   
GAAP operating income was $106.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $58.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $170.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $98.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
   
GAAP other income, net, was $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
   
GAAP income before income taxes was $112.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $62.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $173.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $102.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
   
GAAP net income was $100.6 million and $2.11 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $65.9 million and $1.41 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
   
Non-GAAP (1) net income was $155.9 million and $3.27 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $94.9 million and $2.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
End Market   2021     2020     2021     2020  
Computing and storage   $ 87,723     $ 64,087     $ 155,218     $ 116,044  
Automotive     48,699       17,779       93,566       41,091  
Industrial     43,323       26,592       83,111       51,829  
Communications     37,459       30,095       73,528       57,965  
Consumer     76,113       47,656       142,349       85,058  
Total   $ 293,317     $ 186,209     $ 547,772     $ 351,987  

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
Product Family   2021     2020     2021     2020  
DC to DC   $ 278,808     $ 176,113     $ 520,237     $ 332,988  
Lighting Control     14,509       10,096       27,535       18,999  
Total   $ 293,317     $ 186,209     $ 547,772     $ 351,987  

“With our planned capacity expansion in place and as we release more parts into production, we are well positioned to accelerate our future revenue growth,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’s financial targets for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021:

Revenue in the range of $309 million to $321 million.
   
Gross margin, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP (1) basis, is expected to include a one-time benefit from a $4 million litigation settlement. Including this one-time benefit, GAAP gross margin will be in the range of 57.3% to 57.9% and non-GAAP (1) gross margin will be in the range of 57.6% to 58.2%. Excluding this one-time item, non-GAAP (1) gross margin will be in the range of 56.3% to 56.9%.
   
GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $104.1 million and $108.1 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $73.9 million and $75.9 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $30.2 million to $32.2 million.
   
Total stock-based compensation expense of $31.2 million to $33.2 million.
   
Litigation expenses ranging between $2.3 million and $2.7 million.
   
Interest income of $1.0 million to $1.4 million.
   
Fully diluted shares outstanding between 47.4 million and 48.4 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income, net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and a one-time benefit from a litigation settlement. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS's core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.  

Earnings Webinar
MPS plans to host a Zoom webinar covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, on July 27, 2021. You can access the webinar at: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/93453171033. The webinar will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS’s products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS’s schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to manage our inventory levels; our ability to effectively manage our growth and attract and retain qualified personnel; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak first identified in December 2019, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS’s financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call.

About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) 

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 220,210     $ 334,944  
Short-term investments     450,078       260,169  
Accounts receivable, net     77,553       66,843  
Inventories     177,322       157,062  
Other current assets     24,917       22,980  
Total current assets     950,080       841,998  
Property and equipment, net     332,093       281,528  
Goodwill     6,571       6,571  
Deferred tax assets, net     17,699       18,556  
Other long-term assets     66,548       59,838  
Total assets   $ 1,372,991     $ 1,208,491  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSEQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 58,882     $ 38,169  
Accrued compensation and related benefits     55,279       45,840  
Other accrued liabilities     68,570       62,960  
Total current liabilities     182,731       146,969  
Income tax liabilities     38,498       37,062  
Other long-term liabilities     64,407       57,873  
Total liabilities     285,636       241,904  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 45,917 and 45,267, respectively     733,672       657,701  
Retained earnings     341,382       298,746  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     12,301       10,140  
Total stockholders’ equity     1,087,355       966,587  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,372,991     $ 1,208,491  



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenue   $ 293,317     $ 186,209     $ 547,772     $ 351,987  
Cost of revenue     129,102       83,616       242,498       157,947  
Gross profit     164,215       102,593       305,274       194,040  
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     44,753       31,673       86,645       57,629  
Selling, general and administrative     57,238       40,883       108,691       73,047  
Litigation expense     1,596       2,082       3,224       4,423  
Total operating expenses     103,587       74,638       198,560       135,099  
Income from operations     60,628       27,955       106,714       58,941  
Other income, net     3,031       5,200       5,618       3,486  
Income before income taxes     63,659       33,155       112,332       62,427  
Income tax expense (benefit)     8,490       2,988       11,750       (3,495 )
Net income   $ 55,169     $ 30,167     $ 100,582     $ 65,922  
                                 
Net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 1.20     $ 0.67     $ 2.20     $ 1.48  
Diluted   $ 1.16     $ 0.64     $ 2.11     $ 1.41  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     45,796       44,785       45,647       44,620  
Diluted     47,754       46,831       47,732       46,750  



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Cost of revenue   $ 885     $ 642     $ 1,700     $ 1,199  
Research and development     6,752       4,962       12,918       9,332  
Selling, general and administrative     24,489       15,440       46,092       29,075  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 32,126     $ 21,044     $ 60,710     $ 39,606  



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net income   $ 55,169     $ 30,167     $ 100,582     $ 65,922  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     32,126       21,044       60,710       39,606  
Deferred compensation plan expense     290       460       233       554  
Tax effect     (1,117 )     (1,111 )     (5,578 )     (11,189 )
Non-GAAP net income   $ 86,468     $ 50,560     $ 155,947     $ 94,893  
                                 
Non-GAAP net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 1.89     $ 1.13     $ 3.42     $ 2.13  
Diluted   $ 1.81     $ 1.08     $ 3.27     $ 2.03  
                                 
Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:                                
Basic     45,796       44,785       45,647       44,620  
Diluted     47,754       46,831       47,732       46,750  



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Gross profit   $ 164,215     $ 102,593     $ 305,274     $ 194,040  
Gross margin     56.0 %     55.1 %     55.7 %     55.1 %
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     885       642       1,700       1,199  
Deferred compensation plan expense     130       460       291       406  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 165,230     $ 103,695     $ 307,265     $ 195,645  
Non-GAAP gross margin     56.3 %     55.7 %     56.1 %     55.6 %


RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Total operating expenses   $ 103,587     $ 74,638     $ 198,560     $ 135,099  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     (31,241 )     (20,402 )     (59,010 )     (38,407 )
Deferred compensation plan income (expense)     (2,022 )     (3,572 )     (2,981 )     30  
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 70,324     $ 50,664     $ 136,569     $ 96,722  


RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Total operating income   $ 60,628     $ 27,955     $ 106,714     $ 58,941  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     32,126       21,044       60,710       39,606  
Deferred compensation plan expense     2,152       4,032       3,272       377  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 94,906     $ 53,031     $ 170,696     $ 98,924  


RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Total other income, net   $ 3,031     $ 5,200     $ 5,618     $ 3,486  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net:                                
Deferred compensation plan expense (income)     (1,862 )     (3,572 )     (3,039 )     177  
Non-GAAP other income, net   $ 1,169     $ 1,628     $ 2,579     $ 3,663  


RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Total income before income taxes   $ 63,659     $ 33,155     $ 112,332     $ 62,427  
                                 
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:                                
Stock-based compensation expense     32,126       21,044       60,710       39,606  
Deferred compensation plan expense     290       460       233       554  
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   $ 96,075     $ 54,659     $ 173,275     $ 102,587  



2021 THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ending  
    September 30, 2021  
    Low     High  
Gross margin     57.3 %     57.9 %
Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:                
Stock-based compensation expense     0.3 %     0.3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     57.6 %     58.2 %
Additional adjustment:                
One-time benefit from a litigation settlement     (1.3 )%     (1.3 )%
Non-GAAP gross margin     56.3 %     56.9 %


RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ending  
    September 30, 2021  
    Low     High  
R&D and SG&A expense   $ 104,100     $ 108,100  
Adjustments to reconcile R&D and SG&A expense to non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense:                
Stock-based compensation expense     (30,200 )     (32,200 )
Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense   $ 73,900     $ 75,900  

 





