Management Qualitative Comments— “Our Q2 results demonstrate that the momentum in our business continues to build with major customer wins that are increasingly contributing to our revenue,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “The investments we’ve made over the past years in our facilities, our team, and our business processes have come at exactly the right time and are producing new opportunities. With these investments, we are able to participate in several major technology trends and are now in the supply chains of some of the most prestigious companies in the world. Our growth and record results underscore our strong competitive positioning and the expanding number of major applications for compound semiconductors.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $33.7 million, compared with $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $22.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. This is more than 52 percent growth over the second quarter of 2020.





Gross margin was 36.3 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 36.8 percent of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 and 30.6 percent for the second quarter of 2020.





Operating expenses were $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.





Operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.9 million, compared with an operating profit of $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and operating profit of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.





Other income, net for the second quarter of 2021 was a gain of $1.6 million, compared with a gain of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a gain of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.





Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $4.4 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with net income of $3.4 million or $0.08 per share in the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $0.4 million or $0.01 per share for the second quarter of 2020.

STAR Market Listing Update

AXT previously announced on November 16, 2020 a strategic plan to access China’s capital markets and progress to an initial public offering by Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its wafer manufacturing company in China, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”). The company is currently preparing required documents for submission to the STAR Market authorities.

The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Tongmei expects to accomplish this goal in mid-2022. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at www.axt.com.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding completing other preliminary steps in connection with the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, being accepted to list shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market and the timing and completion of such listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends and new applications, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation and our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the withdrawal, cancellations or requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the investments in Tongmei and the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 33,735 $ 22,134 $ 65,085 $ 42,857 Cost of revenue 21,497 15,366 41,311 30,567 Gross profit 12,238 6,768 23,774 12,290 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,795 4,747 11,365 9,496 Research and development 2,537 1,543 4,942 2,950 Total operating expenses 8,332 6,290 16,307 12,446 Income (loss) from operations 3,906 478 7,467 (156 ) Interest income (expense), net 39 (39 ) (11 ) (68 ) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,502 (168 ) 2,613 (288 ) Other income (expense), net 61 1,608 (50 ) 2,974 Income before provision for income taxes 5,508 1,879 10,019 2,462 Provision for income taxes 893 920 1,639 1,286 Net income 4,615 959 8,380 1,176 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (230 ) (598 ) (570 ) (993 ) Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. $ 4,385 $ 361 $ 7,810 $ 183 Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.19 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ 0.00 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 41,248 39,973 41,124 39,891 Diluted 42,727 40,750 42,725 40,543





AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,783 $ 72,602 Short-term investments 2,751 240 Accounts receivable, net 33,473 24,558 Inventories 58,926 51,515 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,509 15,603 Total current assets 164,442 164,518 Long-term investments 2,944 5,726 Property, plant and equipment, net 127,241 115,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,504 2,683 Other assets 12,273 10,110 Total assets $ 309,404 $ 298,862 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,130 $ 12,669 Accrued liabilities 11,547 15,995 Bank loan 10,533 10,411 Total current liabilities 38,210 39,075 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,156 2,374 Other long-term liabilities 1,693 1,881 Total liabilities 42,059 43,330 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 50,083 47,563 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 228,411 230,381 Accumulated deficit (36,735 ) (44,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,533 3,209 Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 199,783 192,619 Noncontrolling interests 17,479 15,350 Total stockholders’ equity 217,262 207,969 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 309,404 $ 298,862



