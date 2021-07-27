checkAd

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.shoals.com.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8562 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The conference ID for the live call and pin number for the replay is 13721882. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 24, 2021.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:

Email: investors@shoals.com
Phone: +1-615-323-9836

Media:
Email: media@shoals.com





